News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Winners announced at Morecambe Bay Business Awards awards ceremony

More than 200 guests attended a glittering awards ceremony at the Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe on Friday night for the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor Bay Business Awards.

By Debbie Butler
30 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 1:11pm

Finalists and their guests enjoyed a three course dinner and entertainment from their host, Jordan Williams, of ITV’s Starstruck.

A total of 15 businesses received awards on the evening with, Jordan said, judges having been impressed with the range and quality of the nominations received.

A raffle held on the night raised money for the Age UK Lancashire charity.

The awards were sponsored by Lancaster City Council and Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Supporting category sponsors were 3-1-5 X-Force, Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Morecambe Care, Travis Perkins, EDF Energy, Uniform & Leisurewear Company, Westmorland Homecare Lancaster & Morecambe and Morecambe Football Club.

1. All the winners

The winners of the Bay Business Awards 2022.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Photo Sales

2. Retailer of the Year Award

Penny Street Collectables receive the Retailer of the Year Award from Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council. Runners-up were Expressions Lancaster and Kingstreet Canopy.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Photo Sales

3. Lifetime Achievement Award

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Stephen Wright receives his award from Heysham Power Station Visitor Centre Coordinator, Francesca Grimmitt. Runners-up were Sean Thornton, Vicki Hoyle and Greg Lambert.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Photo Sales

4. Cafe/Bar of the Year Award

Cafe/Bar of the Year Award winners Brew me Sunshine receive their award from National World Advertising Manager, Ashleigh Flint (right). Runners-up were Keegans Coffee & Sandwich Shop, Shackletons of Bare and The Exchange.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
MorecambeITVTravis Perkins