More than 200 guests attended a glittering awards ceremony at the Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe on Friday night for the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor Bay Business Awards.

Finalists and their guests enjoyed a three course dinner and entertainment from their host, Jordan Williams, of ITV’s Starstruck.

A total of 15 businesses received awards on the evening with, Jordan said, judges having been impressed with the range and quality of the nominations received.

A raffle held on the night raised money for the Age UK Lancashire charity.

The awards were sponsored by Lancaster City Council and Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Supporting category sponsors were 3-1-5 X-Force, Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Morecambe Care, Travis Perkins, EDF Energy, Uniform & Leisurewear Company, Westmorland Homecare Lancaster & Morecambe and Morecambe Football Club.

All the winners The winners of the Bay Business Awards 2022.

Retailer of the Year Award Penny Street Collectables receive the Retailer of the Year Award from Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council. Runners-up were Expressions Lancaster and Kingstreet Canopy.

Lifetime Achievement Award Lifetime Achievement Award winner Stephen Wright receives his award from Heysham Power Station Visitor Centre Coordinator, Francesca Grimmitt. Runners-up were Sean Thornton, Vicki Hoyle and Greg Lambert.

Cafe/Bar of the Year Award Cafe/Bar of the Year Award winners Brew me Sunshine receive their award from National World Advertising Manager, Ashleigh Flint (right). Runners-up were Keegans Coffee & Sandwich Shop, Shackletons of Bare and The Exchange.