Winners announced at Morecambe Bay Business Awards awards ceremony
More than 200 guests attended a glittering awards ceremony at the Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe on Friday night for the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor Bay Business Awards.
Finalists and their guests enjoyed a three course dinner and entertainment from their host, Jordan Williams, of ITV’s Starstruck.
A total of 15 businesses received awards on the evening with, Jordan said, judges having been impressed with the range and quality of the nominations received.
A raffle held on the night raised money for the Age UK Lancashire charity.
The awards were sponsored by Lancaster City Council and Lancaster and Morecambe College.
Supporting category sponsors were 3-1-5 X-Force, Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Morecambe Care, Travis Perkins, EDF Energy, Uniform & Leisurewear Company, Westmorland Homecare Lancaster & Morecambe and Morecambe Football Club.