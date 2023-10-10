Lancaster car park to remain closed for structural repairs
The car park has been closed since the beginning of June, when concrete began to fall from the ceiling on the upper level.
A surveyor’s report has since revealed that the problem has been caused by steel reinforcement rods that have rusted under the surface of the concrete.
Coun Jean Parr, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and placemaking, said: “We know that people will be disappointed but there is a real danger that someone could be seriously hurt so we’ve reluctantly had to make the decision to close the car park until further notice.
“The council leases the car park and we’re in the process of speaking to the holders of the head lease to the building so they can make the necessary repairs as soon as possible.”
Permit holders can continue to use other permit car parks within the city, including Dallas Road, Auction Mart and Upper St Leonardgate.