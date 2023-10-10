Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The car park has been closed since the beginning of June, when concrete began to fall from the ceiling on the upper level.

A surveyor’s report has since revealed that the problem has been caused by steel reinforcement rods that have rusted under the surface of the concrete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jean Parr, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and placemaking, said: “We know that people will be disappointed but there is a real danger that someone could be seriously hurt so we’ve reluctantly had to make the decision to close the car park until further notice.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Council has been forced to keep the Castle car park closed until repairs can be made to correct structural defects. Photo: Lancaster City Council

“The council leases the car park and we’re in the process of speaking to the holders of the head lease to the building so they can make the necessary repairs as soon as possible.”