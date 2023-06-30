Lancaster car park remains shut indefinitely while structural surveys take place
Chris Caton said: “Does anyone know if Castle car park at Mitre House is open. It was closed last time I went?"
Michael Burzacki said: “Cars are parked there last time I was up there.”
Liza McCabe said: “Think its shut long term doing some assessments as to work needed.”
Stuart Corless said: “Still shut due to structural issues.”
A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “The city council does not own the Castle car park but operates it under a long lease.
"It closed at the beginning of June to allow for structural surveys to take place.
"We are expecting a report to be provided in the next few weeks and will be able to provide further updates in due course.”