Lancaster car park remains shut indefinitely while structural surveys take place

Castle Car Park (formerly Mitre House car park) in Lancaster is currently closed due to structural surveys taking place, said Lancaster City Council.
By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST

People took to Facebook to ask if the car park was closed on June 26.

Chris Caton said: “Does anyone know if Castle car park at Mitre House is open. It was closed last time I went?"

Michael Burzacki said: “Cars are parked there last time I was up there.”

Lancaster City Council operates Castle Car Park under a long lease. It is currently shut for building inspections. Picture from Lancaster City Council.Lancaster City Council operates Castle Car Park under a long lease. It is currently shut for building inspections. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
Liza McCabe said: “Think its shut long term doing some assessments as to work needed.”

Stuart Corless said: “Still shut due to structural issues.”

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “The city council does not own the Castle car park but operates it under a long lease.

"It closed at the beginning of June to allow for structural surveys to take place.

"We are expecting a report to be provided in the next few weeks and will be able to provide further updates in due course.”

