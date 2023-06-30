Lancaster car park remains shut indefinitely while structural surveys take place

People took to Facebook to ask if the car park was closed on June 26.

Chris Caton said: “Does anyone know if Castle car park at Mitre House is open. It was closed last time I went?"

Michael Burzacki said: “Cars are parked there last time I was up there.”

Lancaster City Council operates Castle Car Park under a long lease. It is currently shut for building inspections. Picture from Lancaster City Council.

Liza McCabe said: “Think its shut long term doing some assessments as to work needed.”

Stuart Corless said: “Still shut due to structural issues.”

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “The city council does not own the Castle car park but operates it under a long lease.

"It closed at the beginning of June to allow for structural surveys to take place.

