Lancaster and Morecambe candidates announced for county elections

The candidates standing in this year's county council elections have been announced.

Lancashire will go to the polls on Thursday May 1 to appoint new county councillors for the region.

There will also be a by-election for Lancaster City Council’s John O'Gaunt ward, after the resignation of Green councillor Grace Russell.

In addition, a by-election will be held in Torrisholme ward on Morecambe Town Council, after the resignation of MBI councillor Brett Cooper.

The full list of candidates in the Lancaster and Morecambe area are as follows:

LANCASHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Heysham

Graeme Paul Austin (Reform UK)

Sheldon Kent (Liberal Democrat)

Catherine Potter (Labour)

George Paul Thomson (Green)

Andrew Paul Gardiner (Conservative)

Lancaster Central

Gina Dowding (Green)

Thomas William Inman (Conservative)

Derek Kaye (Liberal Democrat)

Rob Kelly (Reform UK)

Fran Wild (Labour)

Lancaster East

Sam Elliot Charlesworth (Labour)

Phil Dunster (Liberal Democrat)

Connor James Winter (Conservative)

Paul Byron Stubbins (Green)

Michael Sean Kershaw (Reform UK)

Lancaster Rural East

Shaun Patrick Cummins (Reform UK)

Geoff Eales (Labour)

Peter James Jackson (Liberal Democrat)

Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks (Green)

Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott (Conservative)

Lancaster Rural North

Graham John Dalton (Reform UK)

Alan Greenwell (Liberal Democrat)

Sonny Remmer-Riley (Labour)

Sue Tyldesley (Green)

Phillippa Williamson (Conservative)

Lancaster South East

Lee David Garner (Reform UK)

Daniel Robert Kirk (Conservative)

Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis (Labour)

Malcolm Martin (Liberal Democrat)

Hamish Mills (Green)

Morecambe Central

Connor Frazer William Graham (Conservative)

Paul Bernard Hart (Liberal Democrat)

Gary Andrew Kniveton (Reform UK)

Patrick McMurray (Green)

Margaret Pattison (Labour)

Morecambe North

Sara-Louise Dobson (Green)

Stuart Morris (Conservative)

Jackson Stubbs (Labour)

James Pilling (Liberal Democrat)

Russell Robert Walsh (Reform UK)

Morecambe South

Keith William Budden (Conservative)

Melanie Forrest (Green)

Martin Gawith (Labour)

Bill Jackson (Liberal Democrat)

Brian Edward Moore (Reform UK)

Skerton

Charles Edwards (Conservative)

James Harvey (Liberal Democrat)

Andrew Robert Otway (Green)

Hilda Jean Parr (Labour)

Martyn Sutton (Reform UK)

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

John O'Gaunt ward

Wilson Colley (Green)

Dave McGrath Wilkinson (Labour)

Martyn Sutton (Reform UK)

Ethan Weir-Preston (Liberal Democrat)

MORECAMBE TOWN COUNCIL

Torrisholme ward

John Bates (Liberal Democrat)

Tricia Heath (Morecambe Bay Independent)

Robert Douglas Irvine (Reform UK)

People are reminded to ensure they are registered to vote in order to have their say in the elections.

The deadline for applying online to register to vote is Friday April 11, and anyone wishing to apply for a postal vote must submit their form in time for it to be received by their local district council before 5pm on Monday April 14.

Anyone voting in person must take a suitable form of photo ID with them in order to cast their ballot in person.

The county council provides local government services in Lancashire including education, fostering and adoption, health and social care, cultural services, libraries and archives, registering births, deaths and marriages, recycling, trading standards and highways and transport.

Mark Wynn, returning officer for the Lancashire County Council elections, said: "The elections in May are your chance to have your say about who will take decisions on the many vital services which the county council delivers over the next four years.

"If you are not yet registered to vote, or wish to apply for a postal vote, there is still time, but you need to act quickly as the deadline is fast approaching."