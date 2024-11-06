TV star Kirstie Allsop says she has fallen in love with a well known Lancashire brand - but she seems to think it’s from Yorkshire!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsop took to X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday evening to share her new found love of the iconic Lancashire supermarkert Booths.

In the tweet, the 53-year-old from London said: “I’m moving to Yorkshire, I’ve discovered Booths, how I went this long without knowing about it I’ve no idea, but the one in Ilckley is a revelation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Kirstie seems to imply that Booths is a Yorkshire brand, of course it was first founded in Blackpool in 1847 as the ‘China House’ before branching out into Lytham (1879) and Blackburn (1884).

There are now 16 Booth stores across Lancashire, its headquarters also being in Preston.

TV star Kirstie Allsopp has discovered Booths for the first time - and thinks it's revelation! (We agree!) Credit: Getty | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Regardless of where Booths was founded, Kirstie’s post proved popular online, receiving nearly 4,000 likes and nearly a thousand replies.

Included in these replies is one from Preston born politician Tim Farron who wrote: “Booths is Lancashire/Cumbria….the ones in Yorkshire are merely our colonial outposts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comedian Jenny Eclaire, who grew up in Lytham St Annes, also replied in disdain “theyve closed the one in media City!” before later adding “I was bought up on Booths”.

Read More Lancashire contestant is the seventh to be eliminated from the Great British Bake Off

A few hours later, Kirstie quoted her original tweet and said: “Staggering number of replies to this post, an extraordinary indication of a shop that is clearly adored.”

In a third tweet, the mum of two added: “Clearly all shops need to study @BoothsCountry I am totally stunned by the number of positive responses to one tweet, even though I misspelled Ilkley and thought Booths was based in Yorkshire”

In turn, the main Booths account replied to Kirstie by demonstrating that famous Lancashire generoristy: “We'd love to send you a set of our iconic cotton Booths pun bags as a thank you for all the positivity, if you have an address we can send them to for you, please send us a private message .”