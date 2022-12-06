Independent Lancaster store celebrates milestone 30 years trading in the city
A well respected Lancaster menswear store is celebrating a milestone 30 years trading in the city.
Dr Kruger is recognised as a leading independent fashion retailer including becoming a finalist in The Drapers Awards Independent Young Fashion Retailer of the Year in 2005.
The menswear business first opened in Preston during Christmas1992 and within a year, owners Asif & Mustaq were launching a second store in Lancaster.
In early 1999, the Lancaster store made a leap from a 500 sq ft unit to new premises boasting split level shopping over 2000 sq ft, with a spacious, functional and modern interior to complement its urban fashion brands.
The business aims to offer its customers quality, diversity and fashion-conscious advice in male denim wear, casual wear and formal wear whilst establishing long term relationships with respected brands including Diesel, Replay, Lyle & Scott, Marc Darcy and Guide.
The store prides itself on its vast experience as an independent retailer and having a true understanding of the denim market.
In 2019, Dr Kruger branched out again and began offering formal wear with a dedicated floor for suits, shirts, brogues, ties and accessories including a personalised one to one consultation service for wedding parties.
Like all high street business, Dr Kruger has of course faced challenges and uncertainty along the way including online retail competitors, changes in the way we shop, the sudden onset of Covid, and two lockdowns bringing trading to a halt for the first time.
But the store has risen to those challenges and continues to stay strong.
"This has enabled us to take a more diverse approach with our customers,” they said.
"Using our social media platforms enabled us to reach a wider audience, promote our brands and new stock and to answer customers’ queries without them coming in store, and introduce a postal delivery service.”
Asif says he has thoroughly enjoyed working in Lancaster for the last 30 years, and has received a lot of support and built friendships amongst his fellow retailers, customers and the local community. He continues to give his customers a personalised service.
You can follow Dr Kruger on Instagram @drkrugerlancaster for the latest stock, offers and brands, or pop in store at 58 North Road, Lancaster, LA1 1LT.