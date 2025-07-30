Hundreds gather to air concerns over plans for 200 homes on green fields between Lancaster villages

More than 250 residents turned out to a community meeting aimed at fighting plans to build 200 houses on green fields at Bolton-le-Sands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans by Wrenman Strategic Land Ltd for an outline application for up to 200 houses were submitted to the city council in mid-July.

They say the scheme – which would include 45% affordable housing, 15% above the current local requirement – demonstrates a strong commitment to meeting housing needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, residents have raised concerns about issues including the size of the development and subsequent loss of village identity, inadequate infrastructure and school places, increased traffic, flood risk and the destruction of greenfield land.

Campaigners present a petition at Morecambe Town Hall. Photo: Robbie Macdonald

Due to the turnout far exceeding expectations, the meeting on Tuesday evening was held twice over at Bolton-le-Sands community centre – and even then, many were unable to get in.

Fire regulations meant more than 25 people had to stand by the open exit doors to hear the proceedings.

Speakers included Jules Farrer, chair of the Friends of Lapwing Fields Green Space (Bolton-le-Sands & Slyne-with-Hest), as well as County Coun Russell Walsh, former Morecambe & Lunesdale MP David Morris, and parish council chair Tracey Bell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns raised included the overburdening of NHS resources and local schools as well as extra traffic on the already busy A6.

A view across some of the land involved in the planning application. Photo: Google Street View

The size of the development was also raised as being disproportionate to the village, and concerns about further flood risk.

The loss of greenbelt land and natural habitat to lapwings and other wildlife was also brought up.

Residents also raised the fact that development on the land was fought against at public consultation in 2017, when it was agreed that other areas would be developed first, yet many areas with planning permission – such as the Skerton High School site, the Canal Quarter and a large development of 300 houses planned by Wimpy between St John’s Hospice and the bypass – have yet to be developed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the meeting, Jules Farrer said: “There were many highly relevant and pertinent questions and comments made.

The site for the proposed 200 new homes near Bolton-le-Sands.

“In both meetings there were no comments from any who thought the development may be beneficial and the show of hands at each meeting vote demonstrated unanimous support for objection to the outline planning.

“We have been accused of NIMBYism of course, but it would be fair to remember that when the Bay Gateway was approved and built, our small area of greenbelt was largely given up to that national infrastructure.

"Why do we now have to give up one of the last remaining areas which visually define prevent urban sprawl within our two local parishes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was truly humbling to see so many there last night, so much concern and so much feeling.

"Our ex-MP David Morris was there to support us with sound advice as was our county councillor Russell Walsh who also gave and impromptu speech giving more great advice on where to send objections to. We were saddened, however, that our current MP Lizzi Collinge had to send her regrets and could not attend.”

The Friends of Lapwing Fields Green Space are asking for support, donations and grants to pursue a legal battle.

Contact them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/568214402203561 or Jules Farrer on WhatsApp or phone on 07786 627444.