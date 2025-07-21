Residents join forces to block 'heartbreaking urban sprawl' as developers bid to build 200 new homes in Lancaster village

Plans for up to 200 new homes to be built on green belt land on the edge of a Lancaster village have been met with objection from nearby residents.

Wrenman Strategic Land Ltd have submitted an application to the city council for an outline application for the erection of up to 200 houses on land to the west of Slyne Road in Bolton-le-Sands.

They say the scheme – which would include 45% affordable housing, 15% above the current local requirement – demonstrates a strong commitment to meeting housing needs.

In addition, they say the development would deliver “accessible, high quality public open spaces that exceed local plan standards, providing a valuable new green infrastructure for both existing and future residents.”

The site is situated within the parish of Bolton-le-Sands, to the east of Hest Bank and to the north of Slyne

The 11.3 hectare sites, comprises three fields and part of a fourth field, all in active agricultural use, on land to the west of the A6 Slyne Road.

The site is bounded by Slyne Road to the east, agricultural land to the south being promoted by Story Homes, and Bryn Grove, residential development to the west (off The Paddocks, Kirklands, and Hatlex Hill).

To the north the site is bounded by a post and wire fence inside an existing hedgerow, the remainder of the northern agricultural field (presently an open boundary), and properties on Pinewood Avenue and Greenwood Drive.

A consultation exercise was completed in May and June, proposing a development of up to 250 homes.

As a direct result, the proposal has been reduced from 250 to 200 homes, with a greater proportion of public open space being provided on site.

However, around 50 objections to the scheme have been lodged with the city council, with residents concerned about issues including the size of the development and subsequent loss of village identity, inadequate infrastructure and school places, increased traffic, flood risk and the destruction of greenfield land.

The Friends of Lapwing Fields Green Space, Slyne-with-Hest and Bolton-le-Sands, is now urging people to comment on the proposals before the closing date on August 8.

“Slyne-with-Hest and Bolton-le-Sands are in very serious trouble," said Lesley Bryan, on behalf of the group.

"The planning for 200 homes has been submitted on vital green belt separating the two villages.

“We have until August 8 to object. People are away on holiday, a tactic used by the developer to reduce numbers of objections.

"They submitted the planning for former green belt land at the foot of Torrisholme Barrow last Christmas, again when the public were distracted and away.

“Local history is on the verge of being changed forever down to the greed of developers.

“In the whole district we only have three per cent green belt land, designated to prevent urban sprawl.

“There are over 830 homes permanently vacant in the Lancaster disteict, Skerton High School lies demolished and an eyesore, the Canal Quarter left derelict and the city centre’s brown field sites swamped with profitable student housing.

“Pure greed is driving the cherry picking of our tiny bit of green belt. Developers don’t want the inner city areas, or other land that isn’t as pretty, they want to max out their profit on green belt sites.

“Homes here claimed to be ‘affordable’ for first time buyers will still fetch good profits for developers as their reduced prices are linked to very expensive properties with glorious views so will still be expensive and out of reach for people desperate for a home.

"I can’t believe the village I grew up in and have lived in for over 50 years is about to be swallowed into urban sprawl and gone forever. It’s absolutely heartbreaking, crushing actually, especially when there is lots of land available that isn’t green belt that serves such a vital purpose."

“The whole thing has left residents including myself so devastated. It’s really taking its toll on our mental health, suddenly having your home village turned into an amorphous characterless sprawl so needlessly, all for greed.

“We are not anti housing at all but very much pro retaining communities, history and Lancaster’s rural villages.

"We want to see homes for people but in the right place at realistically affordable prices. What we don’t want is green belt ripped up for the ‘affordable homes’ developers are proposing.

“We are volunteers trying to save our villages. have little funds. jobs and families to care for. development companies have cash, connections, know the planning system backwards and how to make it work for them, it is hardly a fair fight.

“We feel overwhelmed, 32 accompanying documents to the planning application, some over 100 pages long to digest and comment on in 15 days, and are we are desperately trying to find funds for legal assistance at a time when families are all pushed for cash.”

An open letter has also been sent to Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge asking for her support.

“Building here will destroy rural communities, local history, local views, result in urban sprawl and produce housing with a high carbon footprint that won’t be truly ‘affordable’, while hundreds of properties in our district lie permanently vacant and our dying city centre is left to decay,” the group said in the letter.

“It is a lose lose situation for people wanting a first home, the district’s rural villages and urban centre.

“We ask you to declare your support for our mission to protect our precious piece of green belt from development for the benefit of all residents in our district.”

The plans will go before a city council planning committee meeting at a later date.