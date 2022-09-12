The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Her Royal Highness passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne.

A state funeral for Her Majesty will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.

The Queen during a visit to Lancaster and Bilsborrow

