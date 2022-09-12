News you can trust since 1837
How Lancaster Guardian readers can leave a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

An online book of condolence has been opened for readers to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

By colin ainscough
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:42 am
The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Her Royal Highness passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne.

A state funeral for Her Majesty will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.

The Queen during a visit to Lancaster and Bilsborrow

Readers can pay their respects by submitting a message for our online book of condolence here, which will be published in print and online: https://www.nationalworld.com/news/uk/online-book-condolence-queen-elizabeth-ii-your-message-3839230

