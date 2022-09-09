Queen Elizabeth II: Remembering her most memorable visits to Morecambe and Lancaster as nation mourns
Queen Elizabeth II visited Morecambe and Lancaster on many occasions throughout her 70 year reign and the people always gave her the warmest of welcomes.
By Michelle Blade
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:00 pm
In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II visited Lancaster Castle and Myerscough College.
The Queen visited Heysham Harbour in 1999, and Lancaster and Myerscough in 1980.
Here we share some of those special moments as we mourn our monarch alongside the rest of the nation.
