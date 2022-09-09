News you can trust since 1837
Queen Elizabeth II: Remembering her most memorable visits to Morecambe and Lancaster as nation mourns

Queen Elizabeth II visited Morecambe and Lancaster on many occasions throughout her 70 year reign and the people always gave her the warmest of welcomes.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:00 pm

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II visited Lancaster Castle and Myerscough College.

The Queen visited Heysham Harbour in 1999, and Lancaster and Myerscough in 1980.

Here we share some of those special moments as we mourn our monarch alongside the rest of the nation.

1. The Queen meets the crowds

The Queen in Lancaster. The Queen meets the crowds in Market Street Lancaster.

Photo: NIGEL SLATER

2. The Queen smiles at the crowds

The Queen in Lancaster. The Queen smiles at the crowds in Market Street Lancaster.

Photo: NIGEL SLATER

3. Eric Morecambe statue

The Queen visits Morecambe to unveil a statue to Eric Morecambe, Charles Wilson From Lancaster City Council with The Queen , far left Joan Eric Morecambe's widow looks on Pic By Dave Nelson.

Photo: Dave Nelson

4. Speaking to the crowds in Market Street Lancaster

The Queen in Lancaster. The Queen meets the crowds in Market Street Lancaster.

Photo: NIGEL SLATER

