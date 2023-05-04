Here’s the full list of candidates standing in the Lancaster City Council elections today

The public will have the opportunity to vote for who they want to represent the areas they live in.

Inside polling stations, photo ID will be needed this year. This is an important change which is happening across the country.

Acceptable photo ID includes a passport, driving licence (including provisional licence) , blue badges, certain concessionary travel cards, an identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme), a biometric immigration document, defence identity card and some national identity cards

The local elections are on May 4.

For more information on which forms of photo ID will be accepted, visit the Electoral Commission website or call their helpline on 0800 328 0280. Pendle Council’s website also has information.

Below is everyone looking to be elected as a new councillor across Lancaster.

Bare ward

Christian Ainscough – Labour Party

Dan Balsamini – Liberal Democrats

Stuart James Alexander Bateson – Conservative Party

Gerry Blaikie – Liberal Democrats

David Martin Bottoms – Morecambe Bay Independents

Lucie Kathleen Carrington – Green Party

Lynda Dagdeviren – Liberal Democrats

Mark John Dugab- Independent

Sean Hughes -Green Party

Matthew Robert Jakeman – Conservative Part

Faith Kenrick – Labour Party

Kate Sarah Knight – Conservative Party

Sarah Elizabeth Knight -Morecambe Bay Independents

Andy Lee – Green Party

Russell Robert Walsh – Morecambe Bay Independents

Bolton and Slyne ward

Keith William Budden – Conservative Party

Gideon Jonathan Johnson Flemming – Green Party

Craig Mossop – Labour Party

Kate Mossop – Labour Party

Laura Ceri Mumford – Green Party

Paul Morris Newton – Conservative Party

Tony Saville – Liberal Democrats

Janet Swan – Green Party

Ivan Wheatley – Liberal Democrats

John Graeme Wild – Conservative Party

Bowerham ward

Peter William Curphey – Labour and Co-operativeParty

Charles Edwards – Conservative Party

Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis – Labour and Co-operative Party

Hamish David Mills – Green Party

Sarah Punshon- Green Party

Lisa Michelle Sue-Too – Liberal Democrats

Charlotte Beryl Whitehouse – Conservative Party

Bulk ward

Callum Brandon Banthorpe – Conservative Party

Stefanie Claudia Doebler- Labour Party

Phil Dunster – Liberal Democrats

Daniel Fletcher – Labour Party

Nathan Gaskill – Conservative Party

Kyle James Hall – Conservative Party

Caroline St Joan Jackson Green Party

Richard Marc Johnson – Labour Party

Jack Lenox – Green Party

Sam Riches – Green Party

Carnforth & Millhead ward

Louise Belcher – Labour and Co-operative Party

Kath Bromilow – Conservative Party

Daren Christian Chandisingh- Green Party

Paul Malcolm Gardner – Labour and Co-operative Party

Mel Guilding – Conservative Party

Chris Hanna – Labour and Co-operative Party

Amelia Chloe Jones – Green Party

Jon Sear – Green Party

Peter Allan Yates – Conservative Party

Castle ward

Jeremy Hugh Bateman- Labour Party

Henry Joseph Beesley – Liberal Democrats

Dave Brookes – Green Party

Emma Lindsey Corless – Labour Party

Scott Andrew Farmer – Conservative Party

Shelagh McGregor – Green Party

Becca Snow – Labour Party

Paul Byron Stubbins – Green Party

Jakub Stuchlik – Conservative Party

Kevan Stuart Walton – Conservative Party

Ellel ward

Richard Lindsay Peregrine St John Austen-Baker- Conservative Party

Shaun Stephen Corkerry – Labour and Co-operative Party

Robert Alan Fildes – Liberal Democrats

Anna Winifred Hopkins – Labour and Co-operative Party

Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks – Green Party

Jason John Park – Conservative Party

Paul Francis Tynan – Green Party

Halton-with-Aughton and Kellet ward

Daniel Scott Gibbins – Conservative Party

Kathryn Elaine Hyde – Labour Party

Sarah Janet McGowan – Green Party

Stuart Charles Morris – Conservative Party

James Andrew Sommerville – Green Party

Thomas Henry White – Liberal Democrats

Heysham Central ward

Catherine Ann Armistead- Labour Party

Ben Foulsham- Liberal Democrats

Geoff Knight – Morecambe Bay Independents

Susan Meryl Penney – Labour Party

Lee Taylor-Craddock – Conservative Party

Gina Thistlethwaite – Morecambe Bay Independents

Cai Wingfield – Green Party

Joanna Mary Young – Green Party

Heysham North ward

Elaine Mary Chapple – Liberal Democrats

Roger Timothy Cleet – Independent Clair

Emily Cozler – Labour and Co-operative Party

Mark Andrew Jarnell- Labour and Co-operativeParty

Clark Kent – Morecambe Bay Independents

Sam Mall – Conservative Party

Jan Maskell – Green Party

Patrick McMurray – Green Party

Anthony David Padgett – Morecambe Bay Independents

Louise Sandra Stansfield – Liberal Democrats

Heysham South ward

Philip Mark Bradley – Labour Party

Maria Holly Deery – Green Party

Pat Freeman – Conservative Party

Josiah Fulton – Morecambe Bay Independents

Mike Greenall – Morecambe Bay Independents

Colin Hartley – Labour Part

Sheldon Kent – Liberal Democrats

Emma Victoria Knight – Morecambe Bay Independents

Catherine Mary Potter – Labour Party

Gisela Christine Renolds- Green Party

Bill Riley – Conservative Party

Hildy Wild – Green Party

John O’Gaunt ward

Suhir Abuhajar – Green Party

Lisa Montserrat Corkerry – Labour and Co-operative Party

Morgan James Gray – Conservative Party

James Peter Harvey – Liberal Democrats

Paul Jason Kitchen – Conservative Party

Linda Mary Prue – Labour and Co-operative Part

Grace Russell – Green Party

Lower Lune Valley ward

Joan Parkinson Jackson – Conservative Party

Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrats

Andrew Martin Kay – Labour Party

Mandy King -Labour Party

Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott – Conservative Party

Rosie Mae Mills – Green Party

Joyce Pritchard – Liberal Democrats

Mike Wright – Green Party

Marsh ward

Mandy Bannon – Green Party

Morgane Louise Mary-Ann Cozler – Labour Party

Gina Dowding – Green Party

Anthony Desmond Harmey – Conservative Party

Jessica Rose Rafferty – Labour Party

Benjamin Joel Soffa – Labour Party

Amy Louise Stanning – Liberal Democrats

Ryan Timmings – Conservative Party

Nick Wilkinson – Green Party

Joe William Wrennall – Conservative Party

Overton ward

Andrew Paul Gardiner – Conservative Party

David Maddocks – Green Party

Jason Chadwick Slater – Morecambe Bay Independents

Jean Elizabeth Yates – Labour Party

Poulton ward

Vicky Boyd-Power – Independent

Paul Bernard Hart – Liberal Democrats

Jaimie Ann Heath – Morecambe Bay Independents

Tricia Heath – Morecambe Bay Independents

John Livermore – Liberal Democrats

Julie Faith McMurray – Green Party

Terrie Metcalfe – Labour Party

Pete Moser – Green Party

Matthew Zak Panesh – Labour Party

Joan Yates – Conservative Party

Scale Hall ward

Phillip John Black – Labour Party

Ruth Colbridge – Labour Party

Dominic James Thomas Hardy – Green Party

Jessica Elizabeth Long – Liberal Democrats

Joanne Lowther-Edwards – Conservative Party

Hilda Jean Parr – Labour Party

Geoffrey Eldred Pogson – Green Party

Ceri Sian Turner – Green Party

Scotforth East ward

Stephanie Ann Hoggarth – Conservative Party

Robin Eamonn Long – Liberal Democrats

Sophie Louise Maddocks – Labour and Co-operative Party

Nancy Lola Mills – Green Party

Georges Benjamin Quinn – Conservative Party

Caroline Nancy Robertson – Green Party

Jason Wood – Labour and Co-operativeParty

Scotforth West ward

Sayeda Fabiha Hassan Askari – Labour Party

Leon Theodore Dexter – Conservative Party

Tim Hamilton-Cox – Green Party

Harvey George Hayes – Conservative Party

Malcolm Allan Martin – Liberal Democrat

Davina Anne Miller – Labour Party

Abi Mills – Green Party

Silverdale ward

William Alan Greenwell – Liberal Democrats

Anna McCoy – Green Party

Brenda Daphne Florence Rockall – Labour Party

Phillippa Williamson – Conservative Party

Skerton ward

Kathryn Bain -Green Party

Emlyn David Busby – Green Party

Geoffrey Martin Gawith – Labour Party

Alexandra Ann Hailey – Conservative Party

Emily Heath – Green Party

Derek John Kaye – Liberal Democrats

Robert Michael Redfern – Labour Party

Anna Sandra Thornberry – Labour Party

Julian Paul Webb – Conservative Party

Michael Richard Wilkinson – Conservative Party

Torrisholme ward

Brett Martin Cooper – Morecambe Bay Independents

Wendy Barbara Cowley- Independent

Roger Thomas Francis Dennison – Morecambe Bay Independent

Colin Hewitt – Conservative Party

Rob Livesey – Green Party

Cary Jane Matthews – Independent

Thomas Brian Penney – Labour Party

Rebecca Aimee Lanyon Willmott- Green Party

Teresa Mary Wilson – Liberal Democrats

University ward

Thomas Edward Cross- Liberal Democrats

Cormac McVeigh Evans – Liberal Democrats

Tom Fish – Green Party

Erin Christina Hall – Labour and Co-operativeParty

Bawan Arkan Hassan – Conservative Party

Khai Helmy – Conservative Party

Lewis Vines Hurst – Labour and Co-operativeParty

Isabella Caitlin Metcalf-Riener – Green Party

Upper Lune Valley ward

Ross Douglas Hunter – Liberal Democrats

Jane Parkinson – Conservative Party

Jamie Payne – Green Party

Warton ward

David Ainsworth – Labour Party

Tom Harvey – Conservative Party

Jane Parsons – Liberal Democrats

Sue Tyldesley – Green Party

West End ward

Joanne Lindsey Ainscough – Labour Party

Kate Aspinall – Morecambe Bay Independents

Clara Maria Helene Bandzus – Green Party

Trevor Alan Duncan – Morecambe Bay Independents

Michael Wayne Ennis – Conservative Party

Angela Jane Fletcher – Morecambe Bay Independents

Sarah Catherine Hester- Green Party

Margaret Elizabeth Pattison – Labour Party

Jake Aaron Ross Perkins – Liberal Democrats

Catherine Pilling – Liberal Democrats

Jim Pilling – Liberal Democrats

Mark Miles Westcombe – Green Party

David Whitaker – Labour Party

Westgate ward

Kathy Bashford – Green Party

Matthew David Black – Labour Party

Dan Blacow – Morecambe Bay Independent

Wayne Ronald Dixons – Morecambe BayIndependents

Alison Elizabeth Gordon- Green Party

John Robert Hanson – Labour Party

Chris Harris- Labour Party

Bill Jackson- Liberal Democrats

Carole Louise Johnston – Conservative Party

Debbie Knight – Morecambe Bay Independents

Stuart Charles Staig – Conservative Party

Monika Marie-Luise Stenneken – Liberal Democrats

Tom Timothy Sutton- Liberal Democrats

