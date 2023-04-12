Freedom honour for Lancaster’s Father of the Council as he steps down at age of 91

Abbott became a councillor when he was a 35-year-old lecturer at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Now, after representing first Bulk ward and then Skerton East, he is calling it a day at the age of 91.

Abbott will be only the second councillor since local government reorganisation almost 50 years ago to be admitted to the distinguished office.

Abbott Bryning (front centre) pictured with friends at his 90th birthday party last year. Photo: Steve Pendrill

The last in 1994 was Eric Jones, also a Skerton representative.

City councillors will be asked to approve the honour on April 26 at their last meeting before the elections a week later.

The presentation will be made at Mayor-making on May 19.

Abbott's election as a councillor in1967 was the first of 15 successive victories when he often topped the poll.

Mayor of Lancaster twice – in 1980/81 and 1998/99 – and a former leader of the council, he also has been cabinet member for regeneration.

Well-known for being at the forefront of improvements to education, he has served as chair of governors at both Morecambe High School, where he was a pupil, and Lancaster Adult College, as a member of the governing council of Lancaster University, and as a governor of St Martin's College, now the University of Cumbria.

Abbott was awarded an honorary master of arts degree by Lancaster University.

A keen advocate of Heysham Power Stations, he has served on their community liaison committee and supports Glasson Dock as a former member of Lancaster Port Commission.

He has encouraged better Anglo-German relations in his work involving Rendsburg, Lancaster's German twin town.

He has represented the city on Lancaster and Skipton Rail Users' Group, Leeds-Morecambe Community Rail Partnership and Ripley Education Trust.

He has been branch secretary of NATFHE (National Association of Teachers in Further and Higher Education) and president of Lancaster Trades Council.

A lifelong Labour supporter, he has received the 50-plus long service award honouring a lifetime's commitment to the party.