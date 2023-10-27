Here’s all the times you need for Lancaster’s Christmas Lights Switch On
As we announced in September, rock band Toploader will headline the event on Sunday November 26, just before the lights are switched on.
As well as Toploader, the stage will be filled with a variety of local acts including singers, live bands, dance groups, local theatres showcasing their Christmas productions and so much more.
CancerCare will also return to the city centre with their annual Santa Dash raising much needed funds to support local families affected by cancer.
The full line-up is:
13.20 Cancercare warm up on stage
13.30 Cancer Care Santa Dash and Samba Espirito
14.00 Laura Sandham School of Dance
14.20 Gabriella and Jasmine
14.45 The Dukes Theatre
15.05 The Performance Studio
15.25 The Grand Theatre
15.45 The Manfredis
16.15 Give it Some
16.50 Toploader
17.15 Lights switch-on in Market Square
17.20 C and C Entertainments
17.30 Priory Choir set off on choir trail
17.30 C and C set continues
17.45 Close