Here’s all the times you need for Lancaster’s Christmas Lights Switch On

The full line-up for Lancaster's Christmas lights switch-on has been released.

As we announced in September, rock band Toploader will headline the event on Sunday November 26, just before the lights are switched on.

As well as Toploader, the stage will be filled with a variety of local acts including singers, live bands, dance groups, local theatres showcasing their Christmas productions and so much more.

CancerCare will also return to the city centre with their annual Santa Dash raising much needed funds to support local families affected by cancer.

The CancerCare Santa Dash will be back again this year.

The full line-up is:

13.20 Cancercare warm up on stage

13.30 Cancer Care Santa Dash and Samba Espirito

14.00 Laura Sandham School of Dance

14.20 Gabriella and Jasmine

14.45 The Dukes Theatre

15.05 The Performance Studio

15.25 The Grand Theatre

15.45 The Manfredis

16.15 Give it Some

16.50 Toploader

17.15 Lights switch-on in Market Square

17.20 C and C Entertainments

17.30 Priory Choir set off on choir trail

17.30 C and C set continues

17.45 Close

The switch-on show will mark the launch of the festive season in Lancaster with a programme of events and promotions, including the return of Lancaster On Ice.