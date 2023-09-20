Rock band Toploader announced as headline act for this year's big Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch-on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With just under ten weeks to go, Lancaster BID plans are already well under way for the switch-on with Toploader today (September 20) announced as the headline act for this year’s event.

One of Britain’s most listened to bands with almost a billion streams across all platforms, Toploader will perform on stage, on Sunday November 26, just before the lights are switched on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With well-known hits including Dancing In The Moonlight, A Balance to All Things, This Is The Night and Roll with The Punches, they are sure to go down a storm and get the crowds dancing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toploader will headline at this year's Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch-on.

It has been 22 years since the release of their debut album Onka's Big Moka, which sold over two million copies and remained in the Top 5 of the UK album chart for more than six months earning them 4 Brit Award nominations.

As well as Toploader, the stage will be filled with a whole variety of local acts including singers, live bands, dance groups, local theatres showcasing their Christmas productions and so much more. It is set to be a night to remember which will launch the Lancaster festive season in style.

CancerCare will also return to the city centre with their annual Santa Dash raising much needed funds to support local families affected by cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can sign up for the short festive fun run to show your support. The child who raises the most sponsor money will get to join Santa and some of the performers on stage to switch on the Market Square Christmas Lights.

Santa at a Christmas Lights Switch-on in Lancaster.

The switch-on show will mark the launch of the festive season in Lancaster with a programme of events and promotions, including the return of Lancaster On Ice. Keep an eye on social media and www.lancasterbid.org for full details which will be announced as they become available.

Lancaster BID Operations Manager, Tom Fyson, said: “The festive season is a critical time of year for local businesses. We are working hard alongside other event organisers to deliver a high-quality packed programme of festive entertainment.