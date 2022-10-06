Here are the most popular names for babies born in Lancaster

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show nine newborns were given the name Lily last year – in line with the previous year's top ranked Ella.

Meanwhile, 16 boys were called George in 2021 – one more than former top spot Oliver the year before.

Across England and Wales, Noah became the most popular boys' name last year, knocking Oliver down to second place following an eight-year reign. It stood at fourth most popular in 2020 and has risen 15 places since 2011.

New data has revealed the most popular baby names in Lancaster.

George moved down to the third most popular name for boys in 2021, but remained the most popular name associated with the royal family for babies born across the two nations last year.

Meanwhile, Olivia remained the top pick for baby girls for the sixth year in a row.

The ONS data also shows that Henry replaced Jack in the top 10 names for boys, while Freya, Florence and Willow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.

Mothers over the age of 35 were more likely to give their babies traditional names like Thomas, while younger mothers were more likely to use shortened versions, such as Tommy.

New entries to the top 100 names nationally included Lara, Beatrice and Sara for girls, and Blake, Brody, Kai, Rupert, Tobias and Nathan for boys.

It is the first time Jack has not been in the top 10 since the annual series began in 1996.

Rupert and Brody were in the top 100 names for the first time.

James Tucker, of the ONS, said: “While Noah and Olivia are enjoying their places at the top, some names could be in danger of falling out of favour.

“Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years. Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named.

“Girls’ names such as Glenda and Kerry… are also becoming endangered."

Top ten girls' names in England and Wales in 2021

Olivia (3,649 babies)

Amelia (3,164)

Isla (2,683)

Ava (2,576)

Ivy (2,245)

Freya (2,187)

Lily (2,182)

Florence (2,180)

Mia (2,168)

Willow (2,067)

Top ten boys' names

Noah (4,525)

Oliver (4,167)

George (4,141)

Arthur (3,766)

Muhammed (3,722)

Leo (3,465)

Harry (3,089)

Oscar (3,071)

Archie (2,928)

