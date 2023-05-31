The Environment Agency applied to the city council to carry out the work, which is on partly council-owned land in Hala.

The construction of a permanent flood defence bund will take place on open grassland area between Lentworth Drive and Burrow Beck, and part of Barton Road playing fields.

The barrier, which will replace the existing temporary sandbag bund, will be around 300m in length, 9.5m in width, and with a height of 1.6m.

Flooding in Lentworth Drive in August 2020. Photo by Erica Lewis

It will be made up of an earth embankment, capped with topsoil and grass seeded.

The proposal follows severe flooding in August and November 2020.

Last month we reported how government cash had been allocated to help prevent future flooding in the area.

