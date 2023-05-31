News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Green light for defence barrier plans at Lancaster flooding hotspot

Work to build a flood defence in a residential part of Lancaster which often floods has been given the go-ahead.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st May 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:57 BST

The Environment Agency applied to the city council to carry out the work, which is on partly council-owned land in Hala.

The construction of a permanent flood defence bund will take place on open grassland area between Lentworth Drive and Burrow Beck, and part of Barton Road playing fields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The barrier, which will replace the existing temporary sandbag bund, will be around 300m in length, 9.5m in width, and with a height of 1.6m.

Flooding in Lentworth Drive in August 2020. Photo by Erica LewisFlooding in Lentworth Drive in August 2020. Photo by Erica Lewis
Flooding in Lentworth Drive in August 2020. Photo by Erica Lewis
Most Popular

It will be made up of an earth embankment, capped with topsoil and grass seeded.

The proposal follows severe flooding in August and November 2020.

Last month we reported how government cash had been allocated to help prevent future flooding in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

City councillors approved the scheme at their planning meeting in Morecambe Town Hall on Tuesday.

Related topics:LancasterEnvironment Agency