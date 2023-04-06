Lancaster flooding hotspot gets government cash to tackle future floods

The first communities in England to receive better flood protection as part of the government’s £100m Frequently Flooded Allowance were announced this week to protect areas which have been affected by repeated flooding.

The 53 projects announced will be allocated more than £26m in total, better protecting more than 2,300 households and businesses across the country.

Communities that will be better protected include two projects designed to improve the movement of flood water away from communities in Burrow Beck, Lancaster.

Flooding in Lentworth Drive in August 2020. Photo by Erica Lewis

North Road in Holme village will also receive funding toward flood alleviation measures.

The allowance targets communities where 10 or more properties have flooded twice or more in the last 10 years.

These communities are often smaller and can face barriers to access funding due to the relative complexity and cost of building flood defences compared to the size of the community.

Sheltered accommodation residents were among dozens who had to be evacuated during flooding in Lentworth Drive, Hala - which runs alongside the beck, in August 2020.

The flooding continued for more than a week, with many residents having to leave their homes for several days.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “We know only too well the devastating impact that flooding can have on communities and businesses, as we face more extreme weather brought about by climate change.”

“I am determined that we do whatever we can to prevent flooding that affects so many towns and villages across the country.

“This much-needed funding will go a long way to support those whose homes and livelihoods are repeatedly threatened by flooding and forms a key part of our record £5.2billion investment by 2027 to protect communities in England better.”

Carol Holt, Environment Agency area director manager for Cumbria and Lancashire, said: “Flooding is an awful experience, especially for people who suffer its impacts time and again, and we are consistently working with our partners to reduce its risk across the north west.

“This new allowance will boost schemes and projects in areas which are hit repeatedly and provide that extra support for communities trying to get back on their feet after flood damage.”

Projects will improve resilience through a mixture of hard engineering flood defences and natural flood management measures.