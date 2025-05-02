Green and Lib Dem wins in Lancaster City Council and Morecambe Town Council by-elections

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd May 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 15:45 BST
Awaiting the results at Lancaster Town Hall.Awaiting the results at Lancaster Town Hall.
Awaiting the results at Lancaster Town Hall.
The results of the two by-elections being held in the district have been announced.

A by-election was being held for Lancaster City Council’s John O'Gaunt ward, after the resignation of Green councillor Grace Russell.

In addition, a by-election was held in Torrisholme ward on Morecambe Town Council, after the resignation of MBI councillor Brett Cooper.

For the John O'Gaunt by-election, out of an electorate of 3038, 954 votes were cast, with new Green candidate Wilson Colley holding the seat for his party.

For the Torrisholme by-election, out of an electorate of 3567, 1259 votes were cast, with Liberal Democrat John Bates taking the seat from the MBIs.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

John O'Gaunt ward

Wilson Colley (Green) 523 ELECTED

Dave McGrath Wilkinson (Labour) 277

Martyn Sutton (Reform UK) 15

Ethan Weir-Preston (Liberal Democrat) 133

Turnout: 31.40%

MORECAMBE TOWN COUNCIL

Torrisholme ward

John Bates (Liberal Democrat) 562 ELECTED

Tricia Heath (Morecambe Bay Independent) 173

Robert Douglas Irvine (Reform UK) 512

Turnout: 35.30%

