Green and Lib Dem wins in Lancaster City Council and Morecambe Town Council by-elections
A by-election was being held for Lancaster City Council’s John O'Gaunt ward, after the resignation of Green councillor Grace Russell.
In addition, a by-election was held in Torrisholme ward on Morecambe Town Council, after the resignation of MBI councillor Brett Cooper.
For the John O'Gaunt by-election, out of an electorate of 3038, 954 votes were cast, with new Green candidate Wilson Colley holding the seat for his party.
For the Torrisholme by-election, out of an electorate of 3567, 1259 votes were cast, with Liberal Democrat John Bates taking the seat from the MBIs.
LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL
John O'Gaunt ward
Wilson Colley (Green) 523 ELECTED
Dave McGrath Wilkinson (Labour) 277
Martyn Sutton (Reform UK) 15
Ethan Weir-Preston (Liberal Democrat) 133
Turnout: 31.40%
MORECAMBE TOWN COUNCIL
Torrisholme ward
John Bates (Liberal Democrat) 562 ELECTED
Tricia Heath (Morecambe Bay Independent) 173
Robert Douglas Irvine (Reform UK) 512
Turnout: 35.30%