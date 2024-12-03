‘Good stuff coming’ promises Eden Project boss as 2025 looms large for Morecambe scheme
Speaking at Tuesday’s online community conversation, Eden’s chief transformation officer Si Bellamy said next year would be “the year for delivery and getting a presence on the site”.
He was speaking from London, where he has been in talks – including with Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge – about the promenade attraction.
The development’s design team is due to be announced imminently, Mr Bellamy said.
"We are excited to go forward with the design and make sure we have got a robust plan to deliver,” he said.
"Thank you to everyone in Morecambe for their continued support and patience. There’s good stuff coming.”
Mr Bellamy reflected on the past 12 months, with a major part of this being the confirmation in the October budget that funding for Eden Project Morecambe would be honoured by the new government.
The government will transfer its £50m share of the funding needed to Lancaster City Council, who will in turn pass the money on to Eden.
A further £50m will come from private and philanthropic funds.
"2024 is the year we effectively got to the start line after many years of work,” Mr Bellamy said.
"It’s now about building on that to move onto the next stage.
"We know there will be challenging times ahead because no project of this scale is smooth running but this is such a positive project and through support Eden Project Morecambe will be achieved.”
Initial on-site work is expected to take place by March 2025, with construction work likely to begin in 2025/26 and the latest estimated opening date set for 2028.
The new attraction will be located on the site of the former Bubbles complex, close to the Grade II* listed Winter Gardens and Midland Hotel.
Eden Project Morecambe is expected to create 1,400 jobs and bring almost a million visitors a year to the town.
The next community conversation will be held at Morecambe FC’s Mazuma Stadium, rather than online, on Tuesday January 7 from 6pm. Register online at https://www.edenproject.com/new-edens/eden-project-morecambe-uk/eden-project-morecambe-community-conversations