Giant 'sea monster' tentacles to invade Morecambe Winter Gardens as part of Baylight festival

A giant 'sea monster' will invade Morecambe's Winter Gardens as part of the Baylight festival next month.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT
The marine creature's huge inflatable tentacles will spill out from the balcony at the historic promenade theatre as part of the stunning light festival, which returns to Morecambe from February 15 to 17.

The installation has been created by internationally renowned artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas from Designs in Air, who are renowned for turning their playful ideas into large sculptures in an effort to make the world a brighter, more surreal place.

The giant sea monster tentacles will appear from the Winter Gardens balcony. Photo by Terry Rook of Glance Image
Last year's Baylight festival, the first of its kind in the town, brought thousands of people Morecambe Promenade to see a variety of light installations.

This year's expanded Baylight event will be themed on Morecambe Bay, and includes an Under the Sea parade on the Friday night.

Organised by Morecambe Sparkle CIC, the free event will be open each night from 6pm to 10pm and will showcase work designed by local and national artists.

