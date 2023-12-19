Morecambe will sparkle even more next year with expanded three-day light festival

Morecambe’s Baylight art trail will return bigger and better next year with a dazzling parade and more light installations and experiences.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presented by Morecambe Sparkle CIC, the free event in February Half Term is set to illuminate Morecambe Promenade from February 15-17 2024, promising an unforgettable celebration of art and

light, and igniting the spirit of community.

The main event, spanning February 15-17, 6pm – 10pm will showcase an expanded collection of 21 captivating installations and experiences designed by an eclectic mix of local and national

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baylight '24 returns to Morecambe next year and will be bigger and better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

artists, along with an interactive piece from the Netherlands.

The trail, strategically positioned along Morecambe Seafront, extends over a mile from the Sailing Club Jetty to the Midland Hotel and Stone Jetty, offering a breathtaking journey along the curving shapes of Morecambe Bay.

The Friday Night Parade is bigger and better, offering opportunities for residents and attendees to make parade pieces during the half term week and be part of the vibrant procession, setting the tone for an exceptional weekend.

As the sun sets, the art pieces will come to life, reflecting and symbolising the beauty of Morecambe Bay’s environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a rising tide in the evenings, the installations will cast enchanting reflections in the water, creating a magical ambiance.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: “The first year of Baylight brought a real buzz to Morecambe and I’m excited

to see the plans emerging for an even bigger and better event this winter.

"Baylight has already helped to lift the local economy during what is usually a quieter period, and I really hope our funding has sown the seed for the event to continue in future as it’s clear that

there’s a real appetite for a winter lights festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The team behind Baylight has done a fantastic job, and we will continue to offer advice to assist any future programmes.

"The lights look incredible against the spectacular setting of Morecambe Bay, and I’d encourage everyone to support this event now, and in the future, to keep the momentum going.”

Baylight '24 has gathered support from Lancashire County Council, contributing £425,000 towards the project over two years from its £12.8m Economic Recovery & Growth Fund.

Additional match funding comes from Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the event has received extra funding support from Morecambe’s local businesses and organisations, including Althams Butchers, Wright & Lord Solicitors, Heysham Power Stations, The

Midland Hotel, West End Morecambe (Big Lottery), The Royal Bar & Shaker, Waters & Atkinson Accountants and The Ship Inn, Caton.

The public’s support is essential to ensure the continued success of this annual celebration.

Join Morecambe Sparkle CIC in creating a lasting impact on the Morecambe community when they launch the Baylight ‘25 fundraising campaign in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help ensure the continuation of Baylight by using the hashtag #SupportingBaylight25 across social media platforms.

Morecambe Sparkle CIC is a new independent community interest company dedicated to developing and running ambitious programmes of lights, events, and experiences every winter.