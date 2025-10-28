Further funeral details announced for former Morecambe councillor and Army veteran

Further details of the funeral of former councillor Darren Clifford have been announced by his family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Clifford, a former chairman of Morecambe Town Council and a former cabinet member for Lancaster City Council, passed away in hospital on September 16 after a short illness, aged 54.

The funeral of the Army veteran from Morecambe will take place on Friday November 7 at 11am, at Lancaster Cathedral in Balmoral Road. All are welcome to pay their respects, and guests are kindly asked to arrive by 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the service, a semi-private cremation will take place. A video link will be available for those unable to attend in person – message Mr Clifford’s family for access details.

Darren Clifford.

The family then invites all who knew him to join them for a wake at The Royal Bar & Shaker, Morecambe, beginning at 12.15pm and continuing into the evening, as they share stories, raise a glass, and celebrate his life.

Dress code is military wear, football tops, smart attire, or simply whatever you feel most comfortable in.

A British Army medical veteran who served in the forces for 13 years, Mr Clifford was also armed forces champion during his time on Lancashire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Gofundme page was set up on behalf of Mr Clifford’s family, with money raised going towards funeral costs.

Any funds remaining after funeral costs are met will be equally donated to two causes close to Mr Clifford’s heart: The Shrimps Trust, supporting the fans and future of Morecambe Football Club, and Bay Veterans Association, continuing his lifelong commitment to his fellow veterans.