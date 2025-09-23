Fundraiser launched to honour life of former Morecambe councillor and Army veteran

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of former councillor and Army veteran Darren Clifford, who died last week aged 54.

The British Army medical veteran was also armed forces champion during his time on Lancashire County Council.

A Gofundme page has been created by Tony Brankin, veterans project officer from Morecambe Football Club, on behalf of Darren's family.

Darren Clifford pictured at the site of the Eden Project Morecambe.

It has so far raised more than £1,200 of a £3,500 target, with money raised going towards funeral costs and two local charities.

"Darren’s loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, and the wider community he served with such energy and heart," Tony says on the page, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-honour-the-life-of-darren-clifford

"Darren’s life was defined by service – both to his country and to the community he loved. A proud Armed Forces Veteran (Army Medical Services), he served for 13 years and continued his dedication to veterans and public life long after his military career.

"Locally, Darren’s commitment to Morecambe was extraordinary. He served as chair of Morecambe Town Council, councillor for Morecambe Town Council, Lancaster City Council, and Armed Forces Champion for Lancashire County Council, supporting those who served like he once did.

Darren Clifford during his Army days.

"He was also a trustee of the Bay Veterans Association and a former committee member of the Royal British Legion, tirelessly advocating for the welfare of veterans.

"If you knew Darren, you knew about his love for Morecambe Football Club. Football wasn’t just a pastime for him – it was a passion.

"Darren was a regular at the Mazuma, cheering on the Shrimps through highs and lows – at one point, he even stepped into the role of Christie the Cat, the club’s beloved mascot

"Whether in council chambers or at the Mazuma Stadium, Darren proudly carried the spirit of Morecambe in everything he did. His enthusiasm for the club symbolised his wider love for the town and the people in it.

"Darren gave so much of himself to others, but his sudden illness has left his loved ones facing the unexpected costs of giving him the farewell he deserves.

"We are raising funds to help cover the funeral and memorial expenses, ensuring we can celebrate Darren’s life in a way that reflects his devotion to his community, his military service, and his beloved Morecambe FC.

"Thank you for helping us honour Darren’s legacy and give him the farewell he truly deserves.

"Any funds remaining after funeral costs are met will be equally donated to two causes close to Darren’s heart: The Shrimps Trust, supporting the fans and future of Morecambe Football Club, Bay Veterans Association, continuing Darren’s lifelong commitment to his fellow veterans.

"This way, your kindness will not only help us say goodbye but will also carry Darren’s spirit of service forward."

Funeral details will be confirmed in due course, and anyone who would like the details can contact [email protected]