Tributes paid to former Morecambe councillor and Army veteran ‘always ready to share a smile and a kind word’

Tributes have been paid to an army veteran and former councillor who has died aged 54.

Darren Clifford, a former chair of Morecambe Town Council and a former cabinet member for Lancaster City Council, passed away in hospital after a short illness.

The British Army veteran was also armed forces champion during his time on Lancashire County Council, and was was also a trustee of Bay Veterans Association and former committee member at the Royal British Legion.

At one point Mr Clifford served as a councillor for Morecambe Town Council, Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council at the same time.

Mr Clifford's family posted the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday, saying: “I have written this numerous times struggling to find the words, it’s with great sorrow we the family announce the passing of an amazing guy Darren Clifford.

"He has, as you have seen, a few days of illness but in the early hours his heart finally gave in, he wasn’t alone he was surrounded by some family and an abundance of nurses.”

A Lancaster City Council tribute to the former Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil said: “Darren was elected to the city council in May 2015 to represent the Harbour ward in Morecambe, serving until he stepped down in 2023.

"For a time he served on the city council’s cabinet and undertook the portfolio for Culture, Leisure, Tourism & Climate Change. Above all he was a staunch advocate for his home town of Morecambe."

The Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Margaret Pattison, also paid tribute on behalf of the council, saying: “Darren was a real champion for Morecambe, its residents and businesses, and he will be greatly missed. His years of service were defined by an unwavering commitment and determination to make a positive difference and life better for the people of his hometown.

“He will also be remembered for his warmth and good humour, which enriched the lives of all those who had the privilege to know him. Along with everyone at Lancaster City Council, I would like to pay tribute to Darrren’s work over the years and send my deep condolences to his family.”

The Royal British Legion, Morecambe and Heysham branch, posted on Facebook saying “his passing will leave a huge hole within the veteran community”.

Mandy Butterworth, general manager at The Pier Hotel in Morecambe, said: “I’m so very sorry to hear of the passing today of my friend Darren Clifford. We spent many an hour putting the world to rights, laughing at bad jokes, talking football, and lots of political debates. I’ll miss all of this greatly.”

A tribute from The Chieftain pub said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Darren Clifford.

"Darren was a familiar face in The Chieftain, always ready to share a smile and a kind word with anyone who needed a chat. His passion for Morecambe Football Club was well known, and he was overjoyed when the club was saved.

"Darren’s family are very much a part of The Chieftain family, and during this difficult time we are thinking of them.

"He will be greatly missed by many for his cheerful nature and his genuine kindness. Rest in peace, Darren – a true gentleman."

Mr Clifford, who went to Lancaster Royal Grammar School and studied at the University of Brighton, joined the British Army at the age of 16, ending his time as a captain in 2000.

He served during the first Gulf War, in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Balkans, Africa and Northern Ireland.

Later, Mr Clifford went into local politics, serving on Morecambe Town Council from 2011 to 2019, becoming chair, and also on Lancashire County Council from 2013 to 2017.

He was elected in 2015 as a Labour councillor for Harbour ward in Morecambe on Lancaster City Council, before leaving the Labour party in 2019 and standing in the general election as an Independent candidate in Morecambe & Lunesdale.

Mr Clifford stepped down from the city council before the 2023 local elections.

He also worked for the Nuffield Hospital in Lancaster, the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, the Boardwalk pub in Morecambe, Lingwood Security and most recently, FGH Security.

Funeral details will be available in due course, and those that would like the details can contact [email protected]