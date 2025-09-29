Funeral details announced for former Morecambe councillor and Army veteran
Mr Clifford, a former chairman of Morecambe Town Council and a former cabinet member for Lancaster City Council, passed away in hospital on September 16 after a short illness, aged 54.
The funeral of the Army veteran from Morecambe will take place on Friday November 7 at 10.30am, at Lancaster Cathedral in Balmoral Road. All are welcome to pay their respects.
Military veterans are encouraged to wear their medals, while supporters of Morecambe FC and Liverpool FC are invited to wear club colours, and everyone is encouraged to attend in whatever they feel appropriate.
Details of the wake will be announced in due course.
A British Army medical veteran who served in the forces for 13 years, he was also armed forces champion during his time on Lancashire County Council.
A Gofundme page was set up last week on behalf of Mr Clifford’s family.