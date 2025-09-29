Funeral details announced for former Morecambe councillor and Army veteran

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
The funeral details have been announced for former councillor Darren Clifford following his death earlier this month.

Mr Clifford, a former chairman of Morecambe Town Council and a former cabinet member for Lancaster City Council, passed away in hospital on September 16 after a short illness, aged 54.

The funeral of the Army veteran from Morecambe will take place on Friday November 7 at 10.30am, at Lancaster Cathedral in Balmoral Road. All are welcome to pay their respects.

Military veterans are encouraged to wear their medals, while supporters of Morecambe FC and Liverpool FC are invited to wear club colours, and everyone is encouraged to attend in whatever they feel appropriate.

Darren Clifford.placeholder image
Darren Clifford.

Details of the wake will be announced in due course.

A British Army medical veteran who served in the forces for 13 years, he was also armed forces champion during his time on Lancashire County Council.

A Gofundme page was set up last week on behalf of Mr Clifford’s family.

It has so far raised more than £2,000 of a £3,500 target, with money raised going towards funeral costs and two local charities.

