Funeral details announced for former Morecambe councillor and Army veteran

The funeral details have been announced for former councillor Darren Clifford following his death earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Clifford, a former chairman of Morecambe Town Council and a former cabinet member for Lancaster City Council, passed away in hospital on September 16 after a short illness, aged 54.

The funeral of the Army veteran from Morecambe will take place on Friday November 7 at 10.30am, at Lancaster Cathedral in Balmoral Road. All are welcome to pay their respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Military veterans are encouraged to wear their medals, while supporters of Morecambe FC and Liverpool FC are invited to wear club colours, and everyone is encouraged to attend in whatever they feel appropriate.

Darren Clifford.

Details of the wake will be announced in due course.

A British Army medical veteran who served in the forces for 13 years, he was also armed forces champion during his time on Lancashire County Council.

A Gofundme page was set up last week on behalf of Mr Clifford’s family.

It has so far raised more than £2,000 of a £3,500 target, with money raised going towards funeral costs and two local charities.