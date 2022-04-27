Fundraising target for vital Lancaster charity's new home

The charity, which provides services for street homeless and vulnerably housed people, is planning to move from its Edward Street base to premises at 2 Aalborg Place.

After more than 10 years of saving and searching for a new home, LDHAS has bought the three storey building. However, as it’s not currently fit for purpose, the charity is launching a Welcome Home fundraising campaign to make improvements with the hope of moving in about a year.

“Our current premises have served us very well but they’re now past their use by date and becoming increasingly expensive to patch up,” explained LDHAS manager, Phil Moore.

Phil Moore, Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service manager. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The charity pays rent to the city council to stay on the Edward Street car park and as the centre is in the proposed Canal Quarter development area, it would have to move eventually anyway.

“It’s not easy to find somewhere suitable for our use but we’ve bought a building that’s very central and now we need to raise money to install a commercial kitchen, showers, a laundry and a stairlift which are the facilities most of our clients need,” Mr Moore said.

For more than 20 years, the Edward Street centre has provided hot meals, showers, laundry facilities, clothing, toiletries, a ‘care of’ address, use of phone and IT facilities.

Homeless people are also supported into accommodation there and it hosts visiting organisations providing a ‘one stop shop’ where homeless people can speak to professionals offering support all under one roof.