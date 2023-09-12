Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, held on Sunday at Lancaster University, saw an outstanding display of sportsmanship and commitment from all participating teams.

Sultan FC emerged as the deserving champions, but it was not an easy victory, with Blades Street 'A' and Refugees United pushing them to their limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after lifting the trophy, Sultan FC captain Sufyaan Munshi said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have won the inaugural LMC tournament.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champions Sultan FC.

"A big thank you to all the participants, without them we wouldn’t have had this outstanding opportunity. It was played in the right spirit and true sportsmanship was shown by all the teams."

The event would not have been possible without the invaluable contribution of the two referees, Mr Roddenberg and Mr Wiggins.

Mr Roddenberg said: "I have thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed it, I have never seen anything as competitive, I thought they were all mates!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an absolute joy and pleasure and long may these type of events continue in the community."

Player of the Tournament Sayad (Refugees United)

However, the tournament's success went beyond the football pitch. The event served as a platform for the Muslim community in Lancaster and beyond to come together and make a positive impact.

In the weeks leading up to the tournament, a fundraising campaign was launched to support orphans worldwide, resulting in £5,950 being raised, a testament to the generosity and compassion of the Muslim community and those involved with the community in Lancaster and further afield.

Imtiaz Khoda, the main organiser of the tournament, said: "The funds raised will be dedicated to supporting 16 orphans for the coming 12 months, providing them with essential resources, education, and a brighter future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Khoda extended his gratitude to all the teams, team captains, sponsors, volunteers and spectators who contributed to the cause. Their support and dedication has made a significant difference in the lives of countless orphans worldwide.

Golden Glove winner Haytham (a refugee player for Unipad FC)

The success of this football tournament not only highlights the exceptional sporting talent within the Muslim community but also emphasises their commitment to making a positive impact on a global scale.

The event serves as an inspiration for future initiatives that aim to bring communities together through sports while supporting those in need.

Tournament results

Champions: Sultan FC

Player of the Tournament: Sayad (Refugees United)

Under 18 player: Zaine Essa (Blades Street ‘A’)

Golden Glove: Haytham (Refugee player - Unipad FC)