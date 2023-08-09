New football tournament aims to bring Lancaster’s Muslim community together

Lancaster Islamic Community Hub (LICH) is behind the event, which is being held on September 10 at Lancaster University.

The tournament aims to bring together players of all ages, including under 18s, veterans and refugees, and will promote fitness, stamina, team spirit, and community building.

The initiative aims to build bridges between diverse communities, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, understanding, and shared experiences.

The trophy for the winning team at next month's torunament.

The organiser, Imtiaz Khoda, said: "By bringing players from different backgrounds onto the same field, the tournament will encourage community interaction amongst a growing Muslim population of the city.”

The tournament is fully subscribed, with six teams participating in the competition. This significant participation demonstrates the immense enthusiasm and support for the tournament, highlighting the unity and growing engagement within the community.

The tournament is also gaining traction and awareness among local businesses, and so far four teams have secured sponsorships from both Lancaster and across the region, further illustrating the collaborative efforts and support from the business community. These sponsors include Sultan Experience, Perilicious and UniPad from Lancaster and FlipOut Preston.

By partnering with local businesses, the teams are forging connections that extend beyond the boundaries of the football field.

Mr Khoda said: "Tthis collaboration serves as a testament to the mutually beneficial relationship between the Muslim community and the broader community of Lancaster, promoting economic growth and fostering stronger ties.

"Together, we can highlight the positive impact sports can have on community building and promote a more inclusive society.

"We believe that showcasing the unity and growth of the Muslim community in Lancaster through this tournament will serve as a powerful symbol of inclusivity and togetherness, fostering a sense of belonging for all participants."

Lancaster Islamic Community Hub is a community-based organisation that is non-profit and registered as a charity organisation committed to promoting the Islamic faith, unity, and community development.