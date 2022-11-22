Gregory Williams traditional butchers were established in the city in 1942 and have continued serving the people of Lancaster ever since.

The Marketgate Shopping Centre butchers and delicatessen are passionate about offering the highest quality local meat and produce from the surrounding areas to their customers. The experienced team make homemade award winning sausage, bacon and home cooked meats daily, and prepare all the meat cuts fresh on the premises.

At this year’s Lancaster BID business awards, they were awarded Customer Service Team Of The Year – a well deserved win by a dedicated team, who work hard to bring their customers the best produce and service.

Gregory Williams has been trading in Lancaster for 80 years.

With the festive period just around the corner, Gregory Williams are well under way with taking Christmas orders.This year they will be offering the same local farmed free range turkeys as they have sold for many years now from a trusted local farmer, along with popular boneless turkey breasts joints for easy cooking and carving.

“Also available to order are our locally farmed, 28 day dry aged beef ribs which are an excellent alternative to turkey,” they said.

“Plus home dry cured gammon joints, always a knockout on Boxing Day or at any family buffet, freshly baked family pork pies and not to mention our homemade pigs in blankets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business is offering three different sized hampers available from £55 up to £150 to suit your family's Christmas, and containing a variety of fresh joints and meats including your turkey, beef joint, sausage and pies.

You can call into the shop to pick up a form and have a chat about your requirements, where the staff can offer advice on cooking times and portion sizes, and are happy to help with all your enquiries.

Gregory Williams added: “With the issues around turkeys this year please get your orders in as soon as possible as we want to be as fair as possible with our amazing farmers who are working hard to supply the best produce and give them as much time to prepare as possible.”