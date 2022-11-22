Ambitious city council plans for Canal Quarter in Lancaster move a step closer

The council is to receive £2.769m from the Brownfield Land Release Fund, the aim of which is to unlock new homes on derelict and underused brownfield land through the One Public Estate programme.

The money will help the council to bring forward plans for early phase housing proposals which would see up to 233 new homes delivered in a mix featuring social, affordable, and private rent and shared ownership tenures.

Coun Gina Dowding, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and placemaking, said: “A key ambition of the Canal Quarter Masterplan is to provide local people and families with much-needed affordable housing.

An artist's impression of the plans for Brewery Lane, Lancaster.

“While there is still some way to go, and the proposals still need to be worked up in detail and be subject to a full business case, funding is always a major sticking point and the awarding of these grants takes us one step clearer to achieving our ambitions for the Canal Quarter.”

Lancaster’s Canal Quarter covers around six acres of land, immediately to the east of the city centre.

Lancaster City Council has been working on a vision and regeneration strategy to bring back into use many of its important buildings and derelict sites to create a vibrant, sustainable and active place which is integrated both with the city centre and the Lancaster Canal to create a diverse, commercial, cultural and residential neighbourhood.