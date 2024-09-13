2 . Dave Spikey's book contains a story from The Visitor about a man who stole a Grim Reaper costume from Morecambe Town Hall

Dave Spikey's book contains a strange story from Morecambe's The Visitor newspaper about a man who stole a Grim Reaper costume from Morecambe Town Hall. You may remember the court case from 2007 in which a man dressed as the Grim Reaper was arrested after a lads’ night out in Morecambe. Christopher Kelly lost his mates, who were celebrating a friend’s birthday and were also drunk, and wandered onto the beach where he got stuck in boggy sand and lost his shoes, trousers and jacket. Cold and wet, he staggered across the road to Morecambe Town Hall where, seeing a window open, he climbed inside. “Then he soiled his underwear which he threw into a black bin bag. He found a ‘Grim Reaper’ fancy dress outfit and put this on before leaving the town hall where he eventually arrived at the police station (and) stood there for three hours, still in the Grim Reaper gear, until police arrived.” Photo: submit