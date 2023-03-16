Eden Project Morecambe: 80 per cent of construction workers will be local

A Morecambe Summit held at the Winter Gardens on Tuesday invited local people to discuss issues of importance relating to the Eden Project and the future of Morecambe.

These included transport, planning & regeneration, community & health, young people, housing, the environment, the economy, culture and education & skills.

Views were collected on how people thought the next five years would affect these discussion areas, and what key changes there might be.

Around 80 per cent of construction work on Eden Project Morecambe will be carried out by locals.

Simon Lawrence, director of growth and regeneration at Lancashire County Council, spoke at the event, saying the council was "delighted" with the success of Eden, and said it would help enhance the town's reputation across the north west.

"Morecambe's economy needs this," he said.

A welcome boost would come in the form of local job opportunities during construction as well as the creation of jobs on site once completed.

Initial work began on site last week. Photo: Chris J Coates

"Eighty per cent of workers during the construction phase of the Eden Project Morecambe will be local," he said.

Sarah Kemp, pro-vice chancellor of engagement at Lancaster University, said Eden was a project that will "help with genuine recovery for the economy and area."

It will bring jobs in construction and hospitality, as well as educational opportunities, she said.

"It's a massive opportunity on many levels," she said. "It's a real draw for the area."

Initial ground investigations began on the Eden site on Morecambe promenade last week, with work expected to start in earnest later this year.

