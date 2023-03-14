Eden Project boss promises new ‘heyday’ for Morecambe as local residents gather for special summit meeting
Around 150 people attended a Morecambe Summit at the Winter Gardens this afternoon, Tuesday, to have their say on how the Eden Project will affect the future of the local area.
Eden Project boss Si Bellamy pledged to “dream big” and work with the community to build a visitor attraction to transform the town and wider area.
In response to widespread interest from the community, Lancaster City Council organised the event to allow people to put forward their views.
Those attending heard from speakers involved in the scheme, as well as having the opportunity to discuss matters of importance to residents.
Subjects on the table were transport, planning & regeneration, community & health, young people, housing, the environment, the economy, culture and education & skills.
Views were collected on how people thought the next five years would affect these discussion areas, and what key changes there might be.
Speaking at the summit, Si Bellamy, executive director of Eden Project, said he welcomed seeing so many people who wanted to make a difference in their town.
"We wouldn't have got this far without the consent of the community," he said. "But we have to keep working and people's views are very important to ensure Eden project is fully formed and all partners are working together.
"Eden has the ability to amplify what's already here - to dial things up.
"But that's not for us to decide - that's about a partnership with the community and working to build a foundation for success.
"This is a transformation programme - building a visitor attraction of the future.
"Dreaming big is in our DNA - let's make another heyday for Morecambe."
Lancaster City Council leader Caroline Jackson said: "It isn't an accident that Eden is coming to Morecambe.
"It isn't just because it's the best view in the world, it's because there's so much potential in Morecambe."
Sarah Kemp from Lancaster University said the Eden Project provided "help with genuine recovery for the economy" and would be a catalyst for further improvements in areas such as transport.
"This is a flagship project of the government's Levelling-Up," she said.
"It's often the rural and coastal towns that get left behind so this is a real opportunity for Morecambe on many levels, and will be a real draw for the area."