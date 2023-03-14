Eden Project boss promises new ‘heyday’ for Morecambe as local residents gather for special summit meeting

Eden Project boss Si Bellamy pledged to “dream big” and work with the community to build a visitor attraction to transform the town and wider area.

In response to widespread interest from the community, Lancaster City Council organised the event to allow people to put forward their views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those attending heard from speakers involved in the scheme, as well as having the opportunity to discuss matters of importance to residents.

A packed Winter Gardens for the Morecambe Summit.

Subjects on the table were transport, planning & regeneration, community & health, young people, housing, the environment, the economy, culture and education & skills.

Views were collected on how people thought the next five years would affect these discussion areas, and what key changes there might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the summit, Si Bellamy, executive director of Eden Project, said he welcomed seeing so many people who wanted to make a difference in their town.

An artist's impression of how Eden Project Morecambe will look.

"We wouldn't have got this far without the consent of the community," he said. "But we have to keep working and people's views are very important to ensure Eden project is fully formed and all partners are working together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eden has the ability to amplify what's already here - to dial things up.

"But that's not for us to decide - that's about a partnership with the community and working to build a foundation for success.

"This is a transformation programme - building a visitor attraction of the future.

Eden Project boss Si Bellamy speaking at the summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dreaming big is in our DNA - let's make another heyday for Morecambe."

Lancaster City Council leader Caroline Jackson said: "It isn't an accident that Eden is coming to Morecambe.

"It isn't just because it's the best view in the world, it's because there's so much potential in Morecambe."

Sarah Kemp from Lancaster University said the Eden Project provided "help with genuine recovery for the economy" and would be a catalyst for further improvements in areas such as transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a flagship project of the government's Levelling-Up," she said.