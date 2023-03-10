Eden Project Morecambe now a reality as work gets under way on promenade site this week
Work has officially started this week on the Eden Project Morecambe site.
Contractors have been carrying out initial investigations and taking soil samples in preparation for more detailed work to begin.
An Eden spokesperson said: "Initial ground investigations are taking place on the Eden Project Morecambe site this week.
"The work involves making a number of small bore-holes to allow excavation of soil samples to take place. These samples will then be sent for analysis.
"The analysis of the samples will help inform further detailed design and the future construction phase."
It was announced in January that the government had awarded £50m from its Levelling Up fund to Eden Project Morecambe.
The £100m eco-attraction is set to transform Morecambe promenade.
It will feature shell-like domes, with indoor and outdoor attractions themed around Morecambe Bay, as well as a concert venue.
As announced last week, Eden Project Morecambe is due to partially open by the end of 2025.