Eden Project bosses confident £100m Morecambe attraction is ‘in delivery’

Eden bosses say their £100m Morecambe attraction is on track as they await news from the government.

The Eden team announced earlier today that the next step in the development of Eden Project Morecambe had been taken after a second £2.5m in government funding was released.

It brings to £5m the development money that has been made available to date as part of the £50m investment designated to the project by the government.

And, speaking in today’s online community conversation, Si Bellamy, the Eden Project’s chief transformation officer, reiterated the team’s desire to get the ball rolling on developing the site as soon as possible.

An artist's impression of part of the Morecambe attraction.

"The announcement is hugely significant,” he said. “The money will be allocated to where the project needs it to move us forward to the next stage – design.”

As a result of the funding injection, Eden plan to announce the design team for the project in the coming weeks following a tender process.

This will include experts in horticulture and landscaping as well as design and engineering.

"We want to get building as soon as possible,” Mr Bellamy said. “We just ask for Morecambe’s patience because this is going to be a world class attraction.

Si Bellamy.

"We believe this is one of the best projects in the UK and maybe in Europe at the moment.”

Eden have submitted their full business plan to the government, with further news expected following the autumn budget.

And Mr Bellamy said it includes commitment of enough private investment which Eden are confident will satisfy the government.

Eden Project Morecambe will cost £100m, with £50m grant funding from the government and £50m from private and philanthropic funds.

"The £5m is a big signal of intent from the government for the project,” he said. “Eden Project Morecambe is in delivery.

"We have got a pathway to the necessary funding commitments from private investors that will see us through to the £50m needed to demonstrate to the government that we have done our share.

"All indications are hugely positive, and nobody on this project has anything else in their head than ‘delivery’.”

The online community conversations will take place on the first Tuesday of every month, with the next one being on November 5.

For more details, see the Eden Project or Lancaster City Council websites.