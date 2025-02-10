Dramatic drone footage show extent of damage caused by huge fire at Lancaster student flats development

The fire broke out just after 1pm on Saturday February 8, and six fire engines along with police were at the scene for several hours to get it under control.

Several road closures were put in place while the incident took place.

Our videographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard visited the site today, Monday, to capture drone footage and images of the aftermath of the blaze.

The development, known as The Sailworks, is currently under construction on land between Bulk Road, Parliament Street and Caton Road.

Cheshire-based company Bridgestone Construction is leading the work on the site for up to 388 flats, after developers Primus Property Group (PPG) Lancaster were granted planning permission for a seven-storey building and a five-storey building.

A Bridgestone Construction spokesman said: “No one was injured or in any danger at any time.

“This incident underscores the importance of adhering to health and safety protocols. Thanks to our team’s diligent preparation and strict safety practices, we were able to respond quickly and effectively.

“Their professionalism and commitment to safety played a key role in managing the situation. We are proud of their swift actions and grateful for the prompt support of local fire services. This serves as a powerful reminder of the critical role safety plays in our daily operations.”