Lancaster fire: Dramatic footage shows raging flames and thick black smoke pouring from huge blaze

By Jessica Martin
Published 8th Feb 2025, 14:23 BST
Footage shows a massive fire in Lancaster, as six fire engines are on the scene, and multiple road closures in place.

Dramatic footage shows raging flames and thick black smoke pouring from a huge blaze in Lancaster.

Facebook user Lynne Moran posted footage of the fire, which started just after 1pm on February 8, to the platform. Another user Callum Jackson shared photos from the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have six fire engines in attendance at reports of a fire on Caton Road, Lancaster. If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area.”

Huge fire in Lancaster.placeholder image
Huge fire in Lancaster. | Callum Jackson

Lancashire Area Police said: “we are currently assisting the fire service with an incident on PARLIAMENT ST LANCASTER. This has resulted in numerous road closures: CABLE STREET from Sainsbury's towards greyhound bridge, PARLIAMENT ST (both directions) and BACK CATON ROAD are currently ALL CLOSED. You are advised to avoid the area which may be closed for some time.”

Related topics:FireLancasterFire serviceVideoRoad ClosuresLancashire
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice