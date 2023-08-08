News you can trust since 1837
Developers behind controversial new Morecambe hotel plan reveal more about their vision

More than 60 jobs would be created by ambitious plans for a five-storey hotel, restaurant, bar and coffee shop development on Morecambe Prom.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST
A computer generated image of how the site would look. Credit: TAGA computer generated image of how the site would look. Credit: TAG
A computer generated image of how the site would look. Credit: TAG

The proposals have been submitted to Lancaster City Council by developers TAG, who say work would start on site in 2024 if planning permission is granted.

This would coincide with work on Eden Project Morecambe, after Eden boss Si Bellamy confirmed in June that work is on schedule to begin in late summer/early autumn 2024, with the attraction due to open two years later.

The 86-bed hotel - expected to be operated by an international chain - and other businesses will be positioned on Marine Road Central directly opposite the highly anticipated Eden Project.

A restaurant, bar, coffee shop and a standalone retail unit would also feature on the ground floor of the new building.

Luke Averill, managing director of TAG, said: “We are pleased, along with our international hotel group partner, to be bringing this development to Morecambe.

“After securing £50 million of levelling up funding to create Eden Project Morecambe, the town has received further significant investment.

“It’s anticipated that Eden Project Morecambe will bring 750,000 people a year on average to the area, a huge economic injection.

“Our building and hotel will create over 60 new jobs in the area throughout construction and hotel operations.”

Consultants on the scheme, which will be built to a BREAM excellent standard, include DAY Architectural, Zerum, MB Heritage, Scalia Planning, Rockhunter, Adept, Jaw Sustainability, SVM and TPM Landscape and SK Transport.

