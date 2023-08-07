Developers plough ahead with controversial plans to bulldoze prom businesses to make way for new Morecambe hotel

Manchester-based developer TAG Morecambe Limited wants to knock down the buildings at 228-235 Marine Road Central and build a new hotel with a restaurant, bar and coffee shop.

The proposals have been drawn up with a projected tourism boom from the forthcoming Eden Project Morecambe in mind.

The Bayside Emporium antiques centre, The Consult Centre and Bays Bikes, AJ's Burger Bar, the Lakeland Rooms and former Strawberry Dance Studios would all be affected by the proposed development.

An image of how the new development could look.

Some of the accommodation is vacant, while an occupied flat also makes up part of the site.

The plans were initially revealed as part of a 'screening request' submitted to Lancaster City Council, but an official application for planning permission has now been submitted.

The report, by Scalia Planning of Over Kellet, found that the proposals "sit within an established, developed area and will not be out of scale with the surroundings".

"The proposed development is not considered likely to have any greater effect on the surrounding land uses or designated areas than the existing development," the report says.

The properties that would be affected by the plans. Photo: Google Street View

"The site is in a very prominent location on Marine Road. The site is however already developed and the proposals would help to regenerate what is currently a quite dilapidated and discordant development.

"In terms of the operational stage of development, it is likely that a number of visitors to Eden North, who would already be planning to visit the town to access that facility, may stay at the proposed hotel."

The report says work could overlap with work on the Eden site, but that it would ultimately have "potential positive implications for the regeneration aspirations of the area"."The existing retail, indoor recreation, eating establishments, offices and upper floor residential accommodation at the site could be affected by the project," it says.

"The loss of aforementioned businesses and uses from the site is anticipated to be replaced by restaurant ground floor use and predominantly upper floor hotel.

The rear of the properties.

"It is understood that there is availability of vacant commercial units elsewhere within Morecambe town centre, and whilst the existing uses and businesses would likely be impacted, this effect is unlikely to be significant."

John O'Neill, Morecambe BID (Business Improvement District) manager and vice-chair of Future Morecambe, said: "Morecambe welcomes new development and investment however it shouldn't be at any price.

"It should be sympathetic with the existing area, especially when we have a vacant seven-acre plot in Frontierland that's ripe for leisure investment (hotels, holiday apartments etc) that wouldn't cause disruption to any existing businesses and their employees.