Demolition work set to go ahead at derelict former brewery site in Lancaster

Demolition work is to begin on dilapidated buildings on the old brewery site at the heart of the Canal Quarter masterplan.

As we reported in June, developers Marco Living and Axis-RE completed the purchase of the three-acre site, marking a move that aims to unlock one of the region’s most significant regeneration opportunities.

The Brewery Lane site could be transformed into a vibrant, mixed-use destination as well as act as the catalyst for the wider community-focused masterplan known as the Canal Quarter, enabling the long-desired delivery of housing, healthcare, education and leisure uses.

Marco Living and Axis-RE anticipate a three to five year timescale for delivery of a £100m project, representing substantial investment in Lancaster’s economic future.

The three-acre site located on Brewery Lane could be transformed into a vibrant, mixed-use destination. Photo: Google Street View

The development would create significant employment opportunities for local residents during both construction and operational phases, supporting Lancaster’s economy.

Developers will now undertake “essential safety measures” at the Brewery Lane site, beginning with the removal of structurally dangerous buildings.

After decades standing empty, the buildings have become dangerous with frequent break-ins and structural problems that pose risks to public safety and the surrounding community.

The buildings have deteriorated to a severely dilapidated state, with compromised structural integrity, ongoing security issues from unauthorised access, and anti-social behaviour that impacts local residents and businesses.

An aerial view of the Canal Quarter site.

No listed buildings are being removed – only the buildings that pose genuine safety risks, preserving and reusing heritage elements wherever possible.

"This demolition is a crucial component of our broader regeneration strategy, which will transform this prominent site into a vibrant mixed-use destination, delivering significant economic and social benefits for Lancaster,” a spokesman said.

“We are committed to working with contractors from Lancaster and surrounding areas, prioritising local employment opportunities wherever possible throughout the project.

“This work represents the crucial first step in realising our vision for the Canal Quarter masterplan.

"The development will deliver significant benefits for Lancaster: much-needed housing for Lancaster residents; healthcare facilities; leisure and community amenities working alongside existing cultural assets; economic opportunities and local employment throughout construction and operation; enhanced connectivity and public spaces that will benefit the wider community; and, sustainable construction and innovative design principles.”

The initial safety work is expected to take around 10-12 weeks, and the developers aim to minimise disruption as much as possible.