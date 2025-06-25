Derelict brewery site in Lancaster Canal Quarter snapped up by developers

Developers Marco Living and Axis-RE have completed the purchase of a strategically important site in Lancaster city centre, marking a move that unlocks one of the region’s most significant regeneration opportunities.

The three-acre site located on Brewery Lane could be transformed into a vibrant, mixed-use destination as well as act as the catalyst for the wider community-focused masterplan known as the Canal Corridor, enabling the long-desired delivery of housing, healthcare, education and leisure uses.

Marco Living and Axis-RE anticipate a three to five year timescale for delivery of a £100m project, representing substantial investment in Lancaster’s economic future.

The development would create significant employment opportunities for local residents during both construction and operational phases, supporting Lancaster’s economy

and providing career opportunities for the local workforce.

Located on Brewery Lane, the site lies between the city’ main shopping district and canal path.

Following previously stalled attempts at development, the former brewery has remained largely derelict over a number of decades, representing a missed opportunity at the heart of Lancaster’s city centre.

This project carries special significance for the development team.

Axis-RE director and co-founder Russ Worthington was born and raised in Lancaster and continues to live locally with his family, making this development a deeply personal commitment to reinvesting in his hometown and contributing to Lancaster’s future prosperity.

Russ Worthington said: "Following a failed attempt at regenerating this site in 2018, it has taken a lot of soul searching and hard work to secure this site.

"I believe that with a new team of experienced professionals, we will deliver a project that will be better for everyone. There is a lot of work to do, but our team are excited for the challenge ahead.”

Lancaster is a city with a rich history, and residents care deeply about what gets built, how it’s used and who it’s for.

The development team is committed to working in partnership with the Lancaster community, designing with both local residents and the local economy in mind.

Early conversations are already underway with local MPs, council leaders and planning teams.

The feedback has been positive, with a shared appetite to see this key part of the city brought back to life.

Marco Living and Axis-RE look forward to sharing further updates soon.