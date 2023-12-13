Death of senior Lancashire police officer was natural causes, coroner says

The death of a senior police officer at his home at the age of 50 has been established as being from natural causes.

Tributes were paid earlier this week after Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson passed away at the weekend.

Earlier this year, ACC Lawson became one of the public faces of the investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

He fronted press conferences during the latter stages of the three-week hunt for the missing mum, including on the day police confirmed that a body found in the River Wyre on February 19 was that of Ms Bulley, who had vanished from St Michael’s on Wyre the previous month.

ACC Peter Lawson.

Following the death of ACC Lawson at the weekend, the senior coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn-with-Darwen reviewed the circumstances.

It has now been established that Peter died from natural causes and funeral arrangements will be made in due course.

The senior coroner has confirmed there is no requirement for an inquest.

A police spokesman said: “Our deepest condolences once again go out to Peter’s family, and we will support them as much as we can. Our thoughts are with them and everyone who knew Peter.

“We want to respect their privacy and would ask that the public and media do so too.

“We will continue to offer support to all our staff and those who worked with Peter as we mourn his loss.”