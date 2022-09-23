Cyclists pedal from London to Paris to raise vital funds for Lancaster hospice

The epic challenge – which covered more than 300 miles and 13,000 feet of ascent – took the cyclists four days to complete.

Having been originally organised for 2020, and postponed twice, the group couldn’t wait to get started on their challenge in aid of St John’s Hospice.

Setting off from Crystal Palace last Wednesday (September 14) at 6.30am, they faced a 99-mile ride in the rain to reach Dover, where they boarded a ferry to Calais. Fortunately, the rest of their challenge through the beautiful French countryside came with better weather and shorter distances.

The team just before leaving St John's Hospice, Lancaster. From left: Andy Halliday, Scott Prouse, Lisa Morgan, Jamie McGraw, Rachael Edmonds, Matthew Bargh and Libby Wheildon.

Reaching Paris on Saturday evening, the team, aged from their 20s to 60s, enjoyed a delicious meal together and got to enjoy a little of the city before the train back on Sunday.

Together the cyclists have raised more than £28,000 for their local hospice and more donations are still coming in.

Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager and part of the cycling team, said: “This has been just the most amazing adventure! Cycling from London to Paris has been such a challenge and we’ve been training for this for around three years now.

On the road, from left: Andy Halliday, Emily Wheildon, Libby Wheildon, Rachael Edmonds and Scott Prouse.

"It hasn’t always been easy but once we set off the camaraderie in the team has kept us all going. I’m so proud of all of us for completing the journey and raising such an incredible amount of money for such a vital local charity.

"As soon as we got to Paris we were all planning what our next challenge would be.”

Next year St John’s Hospice will be cycling from London to Brussels via Amsterdam. If you’d like to get involved, email [email protected] or call 01524 382538 Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

*St John’s Hospice is a local charity which provides free palliative care to patients with life shortening conditions. Their services cover a population area of 250,000 people in north Lancashire, south Lakes and parts of north Yorkshire. They have been caring for the community every minute of over day since they opened in 1986.