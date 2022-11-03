Council take legal action over landmark Lancaster building that is being left to rot

An Urgent Works Notice under the Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas Act 1990 has been served on the owners of the Grade II Listed Alexandra Hall at the top of Penny Street.

Last month, the Lancaster Guardian reported how Lancaster Civic Vision had raised concerns about the number of prominent buildings in the city which are being neglected and allowed to fall into dereliction, without realistic proposals being put forward to the city council for their future use.

As well as Alexandra Hall, they cited the Listed Odd Fellows Hall in Brock Street, the derelict Parkfield Garage in Bowerham and The Bowling Green pub on the A6 approach into Lancaster.

The Grade II Listed Alexandra Hall building – with its upper floors open to the elements after window removal. Photo: Andrew Reilly

Following the story, the civic vision group say they were overwhelmed by the public response sharing their concerns about the state of the buildings.

Representatives of the group have now met with council leaders and Cabinet members to discuss the burning problem.

“We were delighted to learn that the city council were already in the process of initiating legal action to address the concerns we raised,” said a Lancaster Civic Vision spokesman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odd Fellows Hall, Brock Street. Photo: Andrew Reilly

"We have now been advised by the council that an Urgent Works Notice… has been served upon the owners of the Alexandra Hall building.

“This is an important listed building on Penny Street which has had all upper window frames removed and stands open to all weathers, with the danger of the fabric of the building deteriorating.

“The notice prescribes temporary measures to make the building weathertight to prevent any further deterioration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The notice has a very short timescale for compliance and should the owner not carry out the required work, the local authority can choose to undertake the works and charge the cost of the works to the owner.”

With regard to Odd Fellows’ Hall, council officers are in contact with the owners.