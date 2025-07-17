Council apologises after some Lancaster bin collections are missed

Recycling boxes have been outside some houses since Monday.

Lancaster residents have been thanked for their patience after bin collections were missed in part of the city this week.

Lancaster City Council issued the apology after “a small percentage” of rounds weren’t completed due to “operational issues” and said normal service will be resumed soon.

One resident in Beaumont said rubbish was “piling up” after recycling boxes were left on the doorsteps since Monday.

“I thought it was just down to traffic problems that day but similar happened several weeks back and the council just say keep waiting and it’s a staff shortage,” he said.

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “Due to unforeseen operational issues we haven’t been able to complete a small percentage of our usual rounds this week.

"We’re working hard to resolve the issue and will return as soon as possible. Residents are asked to leave their bins/boxes out for collection, and we’ll get to them as quickly as we can.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience and apologise for the inconvenience.”