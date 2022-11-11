The council has increased the range of information available on its website at Lancaster.gov.uk/cost-of-living to include locations of warm and welcome spaces in the district along with links to supporting organisations that offer advice and practical assistance.

Advice and information available includes support for energy bills and how to keep warm, how to access food banks and other essential supplies, housing support, and financial assistance through schemes such as the Household Support Fund.

The pages are being regularly updated as more useful information becomes available.

The council's guide explains how you can access help from Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “The cost of living crisis has left us all very concerned about how we are going to cope, especially now it’s not just energy bills and price rises but rent and mortgage costs too.

“There is a whole patchwork of support being provided nationally by government, by energy companies and by county and city councils as well as our fantastic charities and agencies. As your local council we are taking the lead in making sure you know where to turn to for help.”

Anyone who does not have access to the internet can contact the council’s Community Hub on 01524 582000 or visit the town halls in Lancaster and Morecambe between 9am and 1pm weekdays.

