Residents have raised concerns following an announcement that the frequency of some bin collection services would be reduced in the district.

The announcement from Lancaster City Council that grey bins and recycling bins would be collected once every three weeks – reduced from fortnightly – has raised concerns that flytipping, littering and vermin could increase in the area.

A petition launched by a Lancaster resident, which calls on the council to maintain the two-week waste collection and to rethink its waste management plans, has already received hundreds of signatures.

Under the new plans, the current recycling boxes will be scrapped and replaced with new, larger wheelie bins.

The council will also introduce food waste collections.

A three-week collection frequency will be introduced because residents will be able to store more recycling waste for longer, and because general waste will be split between food waste bins and grey bins – which should not fill up as quickly.

But the petition said that grey bins fill up by the end of the current two-week collection cycle, and that introducing food waste collections will have “little impact.”

It added that the new waste collection plans will increase flytipping, cause overflowing bins, and attract vermin.

It said: “We urge Lancaster City Council to reconsider this plan and explore alternative solutions such as optimising current recycling systems, increasing public educational campaigns on waste reduction, or even piloting a gradual transition to ensure community preparedness.”

One householder commented: “My area already has a big problem with flytipping household waste and massive rat problem.

“Going to a three-weekly collection will only make it worse.”

Another said: “I'm very concerned that every household, in a town full of Victorian terraces with tiny back yards, is going to have to find somewhere to store four full-sized wheelie bins.”

Last week, Coun Paul Hart, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Bringing in food waste collections is part of a national plan to simplify how waste and recycling is collected, but it also gives us a chance to take a fresh look at how we do things.

“If people are putting their food waste out for collection each week, their grey bins won’t fill up so quickly.

"And bigger recycling bins – something lots of residents have asked for – should make things easier and tidier.

“I know these are big changes, but other councils that have already made the switch are seeing less waste going into grey bins and more being recycled. That’s what we’re aiming for too.”

The new food waste collections comply with the Government’s Simpler Recycling scheme, which requires all councils to collect food waste by March 31 next year.

Lancaster City Council cabinet members approved the plans on Tuesday evening.

As part of the proposal, councillors will establish a cross-party working group to lead the next stage of preparations for the overhaul.

The working group will engage and consult with residents on the changes and respond to questions and concerns about how they will be implemented.