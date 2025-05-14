New food waste bins and three-weekly recycling collections on the cards for Lancaster and Morecambe

Plans to introduce weekly food waste collections along with a revamp of the way that Lancaster City Council collects waste and recycling are set to be considered by councillors.

To comply with the Government's ‘Simpler Recycling’ scheme - which aims to create consistency in the way recycling is collected - councils across England must begin collecting food waste by March 31 2026.

The city council’s cabinet will meet on Tuesday May 20 to decide the best way for the collections to be introduced in the Lancaster district.

One of the main proposals is to switch from the current recycling boxes to new 240-litre wheelie bins.

The new bins for Lancaster City Council

These larger bins would make it easier for households to store recyclables like glass, plastic, tins, cardboard and paper while reducing mess on the streets.

If the proposals get the green light, recycling collections would move to every three weeks instead of every two, as there will be more space in each bin.

The same three-week cycle is also being proposed for grey bins, as people throw away less once they start recycling food waste weekly.

Coun Paul Hart, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Bringing in food waste collections is part of a national plan to simplify how waste and recycling is collected, but it also gives us a chance to take a fresh look at how we do things.

“If people are putting their food waste out for collection each week, their grey bins won’t fill up so quickly.

"And bigger recycling bins — something lots of residents have asked for - should make things easier and tidier.

“I know these are big changes, but other councils that have already made the switch are seeing less waste going into grey bins and more being recycled. That’s what we’re aiming for too.”

The council has received around £1.46m in funding from the government to support the roll-out of food waste collections and this will be used to purchase new vehicles and food waste caddies for households.

Each household will receive a free caddy to keep in their kitchen for food waste, along with compostable bags, which can be emptied into a new outside food waste bin, also provided by the council, once full.

More information on the proposed changes and FAQs are available online at www.Lancaster.gov.uk/food-waste