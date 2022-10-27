Concerned parents say pavements near Lancaster schools are 'like an ice rink'

The situation has worsened recently as leaves, which have fallen on pavements in Dallas Road, High Street and Regent Street near Lancaster Girls Grammar School and Dallas Road Primary School, have become wet.

“I've witnessed several incidents now involving children and adults slipping and falling including myself, despite wearing appropriate footwear,” said Joshua Brandwood, a parent of a Dallas Road pupil.

“I fear it's only a matter of time before somebody falls and seriously injures themselves.”

Wet leaves on the pavements in the Dallas Road, High Street and Regent Street area of Lancaster are dangerous say parents. Picture by Josh Brandwood

Many Dallas Road parents have taken to Facebook to express their concern about the state of the pavements.

“I have fallen over a couple of times outside school, once when eight months pregnant. The condition of the paths are awful,” wrote one mum.

“The mould on the pavements is ridiculous. My biggest concern is kids and adults having a incident with a car as the pavement is not very wide, or a grandparent really hurting themselves,” wrote another parent.

Several parents had seen elderly people slip on the pavements, as well as children, and had complained to the authorities without success.

One parent had slipped three times and threatened to sue the council if it happened again. “They will do something about it then,” they said.

Mr Brandwood reported the problem to Lancashire County Council’s highways department on October 17.

“I appreciate that it's difficult to keep on top of the pavements during the autumn and winter months but the council should consider a longer term solution,” he said.

“It may be beneficial to replace the old paving with a more appropriate material.”

This week, a county council spokesperson said: "We have an agreement in place with Lancaster City Council for the sweeping of roads and pavements to ensure they're safe and tidy, and have passed this report onto them.