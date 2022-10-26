News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Some schools in the Lancaster area have been given an outstanding rating by Ofsted

These are the primary and secondary schools in Lancaster with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

It’s the highest rating schools and colleges can obtain in the country.

By Jon Peake
10 minutes ago

A small number of primary and secondary schools across Lancaster are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.

These are the schools within a 10-mile radius of Lancaster city centre which have been given the special badge of honour.

1. Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy

Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy on Ashton Road, Lancaster, was given an outstanding rating during their most recent inspection in December 2020

Photo: nw

Photo Sales

2. Scotforth St Paul's Church of England Primary and Nursery School

Scotforth St Paul's Church of England Primary and Nursery School on Scotforth Road, Lancaster, was given an outstanding rating during their most recent inspection in June 2011

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Stepping Stones School

Stepping Stones School on Bowerham Road, Lancaster, was given an outstanding rating during their most recent inspection in November 2020

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School on Bowerham Road, Lancaster, was given an outstanding rating during their most recent inspection in February 2021

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
OfstedLancaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 3