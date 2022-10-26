These are the schools within a 10-mile radius of Lancaster city centre which have been given the special badge of honour.
1. Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy
Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy on Ashton Road, Lancaster, was given an outstanding rating during their most recent inspection in December 2020
Photo: nw
2. Scotforth St Paul's Church of England Primary and Nursery School
Scotforth St Paul's Church of England Primary and Nursery School on Scotforth Road, Lancaster, was given an outstanding rating during their most recent inspection in June 2011
Photo: Google
3. Stepping Stones School
Stepping Stones School on Bowerham Road, Lancaster, was given an outstanding rating during their most recent inspection in November 2020
Photo: Google
4. St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School
St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School on Bowerham Road, Lancaster, was given an outstanding rating during their most recent inspection in February 2021
Photo: Google